Chelsea Curves Construction Look-Ahead Through July 10

This is a brief overview of construction operations and traffic impacts for the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work, temporary ramp and street closures, and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

Route 1 Traffic Impacts

•Route 1 Southbound: Approaching the Chelsea Curves from the North Shore. All 3 travel lanes are open during the daytime hours (5 a.m. 9 p.m.).

•Route 1 Northbound: Approaching the Tobin Bridge from Boston. All 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.– 9 p.m.).

Local Street Closures

•Orange Street: From Monday, 6/28 to Friday, 7/2, Orange Street will be closed during the daytime (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.).

•Arlington Street: From Tuesday, 6/29 to Thursday, 7/1, Arlington Street will be closed during the daytime (7 a.m. – 5 p.m.).

Work Hours

•Most work will occur during daytime working hours (7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) on weekdays. Some work will take place on a 2nd shift (2 p.m. – 1 a.m.) and overnight hours (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.) and on Saturdays (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.).

Description of Scheduled Work

•Route 1 Northbound: Miscellaneous punch list items. These punch list items consist of a series of minor actions required to fully complete the construction contract.

•Route 1 Southbound: Miscellaneous punch list items.

•Under-Viadcut & Street/Parking Lots: Work includes grading parking lots, installing curb, placing sidewalks, painting, paving, and landscaping.

For more information about the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project, please visit the project website.

Work That Has Been Completed

•Prior to 6/27: work on the northbound and southbound viaduct is mostly complete.

Travel Tips

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

The contractors are coordinating with local event organizers and police to provide awareness and manage traffic during events. For your awareness, there will be no events at the TD Garden during this look ahead schedule.