Massport Donates Hundreds of Items to Veterans at Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) is honoring veterans this year by giving back to those who served our country. On November 20th, employees donated hundreds of personal care items for veterans at the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea. Some of the items donated included toothpaste, shampoo, DVDs, hats, and sheets.

Massport employees in front of the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea giving out donated personal care items to the veterans.

“During these challenging times, we want to make sure our veterans know that they are appreciated and not forgotten,” said Massport Director of Community Relations Alaina Coppola. “Veterans Day gives us a chance to honor their sacrifice and service. The items collected are just a small way we can show our gratitude and support.”

Established in 1882, the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea offers residential and long-term care programs to eligible Massachusetts Veterans. The Soldiers’ Home is a state-funded, fully accredited health care complex that offers veterans quality care, full-time residential accommodations and a multi-service outpatient department.

“We are appreciative of the Massport employees for the generosity shown to the Veterans of the Soldiers’ Home,” said Eric Sheehan, Acting Superintendent at Chelsea Soldiers’ Home. “It’s refreshing to see people coming together to assist those who have serve d so bravely.” “This donation drive is a way for us to give back to those who have selflessly given of themselves for a greater cause,” said Massport Director of Diversity & Inclusion/Compliance Kenn Turner. “We want the brave men and women who have served this country to know that they are appreciated. Turner, a retired U.S. Navy Captain who served as the Commonwealth’s Deputy Secretary for Administration & Finance for the Department of Veterans’ Services, is also a member of the Soldiers’ Home’s Board of Trustees.