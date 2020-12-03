Garcia, Santiago featured in PBS ‘Latinos Are Essential’ Series

Special to the Record

Chelsea City Council Vice President and Chelsea DPW employee Brian Santiago are featured in “Latinos Are Essential,” a new series of short films that premiered Nov. 17 on the Public Broadcasting Station (PBS).

Commissioned by Latino Public Broadcasting (LPB), the films chronicle the stories of Latinos during the COVID- 19 pandemic and showcase the work of dedicated “essential workers” — health care providers, teachers, food service workers, retail clerks and others — who have kept the country going while caring for their own families. These films not only profile extraordinary people; they provide an invaluable snapshot of life during an unprecedented year in the nation’s history.

Vdeographers capture Garcia and Santiago as they travel through Chelsea assisting residents during the pandemic. Chelsea Collaborative Executive Director Gladys Vega and other community leaders are also seen helping residents in the film.

Garcia and Santiago were also interviewed by the film production team about their work efforts during the COVID-19 health crisis.

“We’re a community that’s composed of people who come to this country with the hope of making their lives better, but also making communities better,” said Garcia.

“The risk that I take working and being exposed to COVID is probably at 100 percent because ultimately, our job is to be out and interact with the community,” said Santiago.