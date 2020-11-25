District Updates

•A team of administrators held a session of the Online Parent Academy on Monday evening, Nov. 16. Over 50 parents of elementary school students attended. Many great parent questions were answered and helpful feedback on remote learning was received. There are more sessions for elementary parents planned for December 3 on SeeSaw. Thanks for the teamwork.

•The REACH Program has been teaming up with voicesofabl, Cambridge youth, Lawrence High youth, and Movement City to conduct writing workshops, become writing leaders and participate in monthly Open Mic Nights all Virtually.

The Chelsea REACH PROGRAM continues the in-person outdoor weekly meet ups at the CHS field! This week it was 38 degrees and it didn’t stop the family from meeting up! We continue to recruit middle and high school students! For more information contact Stephanie Rodríguez [email protected]

Early Learning Center Updates

Mrs. McQueen and Mrs. Salazar’s class had a great time listening to Dr. Abeyta read Brown Bear. The children enjoyed meeting her and talking to her!

Berkowitz School Updates

•Students in Ms. Cabigting’s class are showing determination to learn and have fun. They learned when they have a growth mindset, they can get better at something they have never done before.. and challenging ourselves is fun.

•The Berkowitz 4th grade STEM Challenge class has been meeting a few times a week. Many of these 4th graders have been coding the Dash robots since first grade, and now we are trying out the virtual Dash in the Blockly program. Students work in groups to solve a challenge and create their programs in Blockly. Then Mrs. Hubert can run the programs on the Dash robots in the lab while students watch on Zoom. Students then get to work debugging their programs.

Kelly School Updates

•At the monthly whole-school assembly, the Kelly honored Gritty Scholars of the month for their perseverance, respect, integrity, and teamwork; learned a little from some of our 4th grade authors, and celebrated everyone’s hard work this month with a “Dress Fancy” spirit day.

•Ms. Donato and her first graders read the book Turkey Trouble and kids worked at home to create disguises to help their turkeys escape being eaten for Thanksgiving.

Sokolowski Updates

•Julian Bercu, the second grade foundational teacher, took advantage of the nice weather last weekend to tie the knot. Congratulations to the newlyweds.

•Lastly, we would like to welcome new sharks: Johnny Giraldo (parent liaison), Krystell Hernandez (third grade foundational teacher), Jacqueline Toledo (third grade paraprofessional), and Patricia da Silva (fourth grade paraprofessional).

•Firefighter Omar Frometa stopped by again this week and visited a few other 1st grade classes. We would like to thank Omar and all Chelsea firefighters for working hard to keep us all safe.

Browne Middle School Updates

Ms. Sonia Marin organized a fantastic poetry night with 7th grade Caminos students, their parents and Browne teachers featuring Poetic Voices From Earth-Exploring Reading of Pablo Neruda’s Poetry.

Morris H. Seigal Clark Ave. Updates

Students and teachers at the Online Learning Center worked hard this week. Administration, monitors, and cafeteria staff made sure they were supported in being successful this week.

Chelsea Opportunity Academy Updates

•COA and CHS Support Hurricane Relief in Central America

Shout to teacher Pat O’Donnell and social worker Chabeli Nadal with support from CHS teacher Miguel Hernandez for organizing a hurricane response initiative. In coordination with Chelsea Collaborative, COA and CHS students are building awareness, helping with donations and writing personal notes for hurricane victims in Central America. If you are interested in supporting please reach out to one of the people mentioned above or directly with the Chelsea Collaborative. [email protected] [email protected]

•COA Thanksgiving Celebration Tradition Continues

COA students and families will be picking up traditional Thanksgiving meals next Tuesday afternoon. Since the COA were not able to have an in-person event this year, students will come by and pick meals to take home and re-heat. Special thanks to Charlton Becker Catering, CPS Business Office and the Boston Foundation for supporting the COA community and helping us continue our tradition with students and their families.