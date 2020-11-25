Chelsea Jewish VNA Awarded the Coveted 5-Star Rating

The Chelsea Jewish Visiting Nurse Agency (VNA) received the prestigious 5-Star rating from Home Health Compare. This designation reflects the highest number of stars allotted to a home health agency. Notably, there were only three home health care agencies with a 5-Star rating in the entire state of Massachusetts as of September 2020. In fact, only a select number of agencies across the country have been awarded this distinction.

“We are so pleased that our VNA Home Care has been recognized as being among the top home health agencies not only in Massachusetts, but throughout the country,” said Chelsea Jewish Lifecare President Adam Berman. “Earning this 5-Star designation is a testament to our skilled and compassionate staff, our strong commitment to excellence and our dedication as an organization to provide the highest caliber of care possible.”

These ratings are based upon two separate categories: “Quality of Patient Care” and “Patient Satisfaction.” A rating of 5 stars means the agency achieved the highest possible evaluation. Home Health Compare, part of the Medicare website, serves as a key resource to help consumers choose a quality home health care provider.

Chelsea Jewish VNA provides exceptional home care services in the comfort of one’s home or assisted living facilities. By creating a care plan that best suits each client’s needs and scheduling preferences, an individual will receive a treatment plan that is customized specifically for his or her needs.

Today the five-star rating system has become a critical way for the public to measure the quality and satisfaction of a home health care provider. Five stars are considered well above average. Adds CJL’s Berman, “We work very hard, day in and day out, to achieve and maintain this 5-star rating. I am incredibly proud of our home care staff.”

