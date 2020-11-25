Chelsea Fire Department Begins ‘Toys for Tots’ Campaign This Season

The donation bin is open.

The Chelsea Fire Department has begun its annual collection for ‘Toys for Tots’ at the Central Fire Station seven days a week.

Chelsea Fire’s Phil Rodgers said the firefighters will have a collection box available at Central Fire from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week into mid-December. A cut-off date for donations hasn’t yet been set.

The toys must be non-violent, and they have to be unwrapped and new. No used toys will be accepted.

Central Fire Station is located at 307 Chestnut St. in Fay Square across from City Hall.