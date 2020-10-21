Six Feet Trick or Treat: Chelsea Recreation Offers a Safe Halloween Event Alternative

The Chelsea Recreation Division is offering a FREE, safe, and socially distanced alternative to door-to-door Trick or Treating. Children ages 3-10 with a parent, are welcome to register for the 6 Feet Trick or Treat event held outdoors in front of the Williams Building, Arlington Street on Saturday, October 31 between 2-4 p.m. Rain or Shine.

Entrance to the NON-CONTACT event will begin at the Williams Building’s Walnut Street Parking lot. Registrants will be contacted prior to the event and given a non-transferable number and time when to arrive by car (recommended) or by foot. The number reserves one family but there may be multiple children. Children, in costume, accompanied by a parent will follow the sidewalk to the Arlington Street entrance to receive a bag of candy. Parents can take a photo of their children in front of Halloween images.

COVID-19 Public Health Guidelines will be strictly followed. Cloth masks will be required. Spots are limited to Chelsea residents only so be sure to register now.

There are three easy ways to register: by phone 617-466-5233, email recreation.chelseama.gov or online recreation.chelsema.gov. Registration deadline is Thursday, October 29.