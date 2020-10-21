News in Brief

Food Distribution Update

Food distribution is now thru October 30. Beginning on October 13, food pantries moved to Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

•Monday: Learning Center (Hawthorne St.).

•Wednesday: Washington Park (Prattville).

•Friday: Chelsea Square (near the Police Department).

There will be no food distribution on October 12.

Housing Legal Clinic

Chelsea Housing Legal Clinic is available to help low-income residents with landlord mediation, eviction proceedings, and other housing legal issues. Due to Covid-19, the office cannot accept walk-ins. Please call 617-603-1700 or 1-800-342-LAWS for initial inquiries and to schedule an appointment. The call center pandemic hours are:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday: 9am-noon

Tuesday & Thursday: 12:30-3:30 p.m.

Please be patient as the CHLC expects to receive a large number of calls.

For more information, visit www.chelseama.gov/CHLC.

Early Voting Info

Early voting is available during the hours that City Hall is open to the public. Currently, City Hall business hours are:

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 9 am to 3 pm.

Tuesdays from 9 am to 6 pm.

Fridays from 9 am to 11 am.

This weekend, early voting will take place Saturday, October 24, from 2 to 6 pm and Sunday, October 25, from 9 am to 1 pm.

Early voting last day is Friday, October 30.

Retirement Board

The Chelsea Retirement Board is seeking applicants for the Fifth Board Member position. The Fifth Board Member will be chosen by the other four Retirement Board members for a three-year term beginning January 2021.

Chelsea Retirement Board members act as fiduciaries of the Chelsea Retirement System which currently has 1,053 active members and 393 retirees. Chelsea Retirement Board members perform their duties solely in the interest of Chelsea Retirement System members and their beneficiaries and in accordance with Massachusetts General Laws, the rules and regulations promulgated by the Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission (PERAC) and the rules and regulations adopted by the Board and approved by PERAC.

The Fifth Member is required to complete eighteen hours of educational training during the three-year term and to file an annual Statement of Financial Interest with PERAC.

The Chelsea Retirement Board meets once a month, generally the third Thursday of each month at 9:00 AM, with additional special meetings as needed. The annual stipend is $4,500.

The Fifth Member cannot be an employee, retiree or official of the City of Chelsea or any of its governmental units. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest and a resume, to be received by the Chelsea Retirement System Office by 12:00 PM on November 06, 2020, to:

Barbara O’Brien, Executive Director

Chelsea Retirement System

500 Broadway, Room 214

Chelsea, MA 02150

COVID-19 Case Update

The numbers of COVID-19 cases in the last week shot up again tremendously, with 78 new confirmed cases in Chelsea in the week of Sept. 28 to Oct. 4. That was almost double the previous week, which had shown the lowest totals since early August.

On Monday, Oct. 5, there were eight new cases, and on Tuesday, Oct. 6, there were 12 new cases reported. Officials are asking residents to wear masks and practice social distancing in public.

Plastic Bag Ban Resumes

The City of Chelsea has resumed enforcement of the plastic bag ban at local businesses. Remember to take a reusable bag on the next shopping trip. Thank you for helping keep Chelsea clean and protecting the environment.

Monthly Food Events for Veterans

The Monthly Food Events for Veterans will continue through the fall and winter. The distributions are for veterans and include contactless delivery and car pickup from 10 a.m. to noon at 150 Marginal St. Deliveries are available as needed.

Events will be Nov. 4 and Dec. 2.

For questions, contact Francisco Toro at (617) 466-4250.

Outdoor Dining Extended

Outdoor Dining Permits have been extended until Dec. 31, but all licensees must seek an extension. It is not automatic. All the licensee has to do is call Naomi Libran or email her. 617.466. 4152 – [email protected] .

Chelsea Eats Stores

All owners that want to be partner of the Chelsea Eats debit card program, can email Alex Train at [email protected]

Chelsea Library Adds Museum Passes Back

Reserve a pass for the day it will be used by calling: 617-466-4350. One pass per family per day – You must have a Chelsea Public Library or MBLN library card to borrow passes.

•Boston Harbor Islands: Two-for-one discount ferry pass, each valid for up to 4 people. Available seasonally on weekdays only. All Tickets Must Be Purchased Online and Are Timed Entry Tickets – Visit www.bostonharborcruises.com/harbor-islands/ to make your reservations

•Mass Parks Pass: This pass is a vehicle hang tag. Free parking for 1 vehicle at state park facilities that charge a parking fee; pass must be returned within 2 days – Please visit www.mass.gov/info-details/massachusetts-state-parkscovid-19-update for park regulations.

•New England Aquarium: Discounted pass; will let up to 4 people in for 50% off admission. Pass is date specific and must be redeemed over the phone or onsite for a TIMED ENTRY TICKET. Pass may be discarded after being presented to the museum. Please visit www.neaq.org for more information.

•U.S.S. Constitution Museum: Free admission for up to 9 people. Pass must be returned within 2 days. Museum pass MUST BE REDEEMED ONLINE FOR A TIMED ENTRY TICKET prior to visiting. Note: museum is currently open from Thursday – Sunday. Visit https://ussconstitutionmuseum.org/tickets/

•Zoo New England (Stone Zoo & Franklin Park Zoo): Discounted pass; $9 per adult and $6 per child up to 6 people. MUST BE REDEEMED ONLINE FOR A TIMED ENTRY TICKET prior to visiting. Ticket must be presented at zoo via mobile or printed. Please visit http://www.zoonewengland.org/franklin-park-zoo/re-opening-faq/ for zoo regulations.

Due to the current public health situation certain museum passes are currently unavailable for use – we strongly suggest that you visit your desired museum’s web page for up to date regulations and requirements prior to your visit.

Downtown Short Term Parking

The City of Chelsea is implementing short-term parking zones designed to aid restaurants, retailers, and small businesses during the reopening process under COVID-19 restrictions. There are 17 locations across the city now available. Signs marked “Grab & Go Zone” were posted this month. The rules of these zones are as follows:

•5-minute spaces are distributed throughout the city near local businesses

•May be used customers or delivery vehicles

•Meter payment is not required

•Parking Enforcement will monitor compliance

Find the map of all the areas on this link: https://tinyurl.com/Chelsea5Minute

For more information, please contact the City of Chelsea Info line by dialing 311 or 617-466-4209.

Chelsea Heritage Mural

The Chelsea Heritage Mural will be an 80-foot painted mural on aluminum panels installed on the Fifth Street side of 472 Broadway in Bellingham Square. It will be designed and painted by David Fichter. The artist is known for a distinctive, realistic style that features the people, architecture, and other details reflective of the mural location. Working with residents of all ages, he’s completed more than 200 permanent murals that have become beloved local landmarks that communicate the story of each neighborhood.

The City asking for your ideas for the content of this mural. Submit your ideas and learn more about the project here:

https://bit.ly/32TjcWA

Chelsea Funeral Fund

For the dignity of loved ones who have passed, the Chelsea Funeral Fund provides up to $1,700 in financial assistance for cremation or burial. The fund is for Chelsea residents in need, regardless of religious affiliation, and is managed by Saint Luke’s Episcopal Church. To inquire, contact Reverend Edgar Gutiérrez-Duarte at 671-884-3300 or at [email protected]

Raft Program Rental Assistance

If anyone needs help paying rent, they may be eligible for financial assistance through the Massachusetts Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program. RAFT has expanded its eligibility requirements to help people with COVID-19 related job losses or financial hardship. Some things to consider:

•Your immigration status does not matter.

•You may be eligible for RAFT if you have not been, or will not be, able to pay rent, mortgage payments, or utilities due to COVID-19.

•You must be in contact with your landlord or property manager (RAFT funds are paid to them).

•If you are not on the lease, you can provide your landlord’s contact information to confirm that you are a tenant.

•If you need help to cover your security deposit (for first or last month’s rent), you can specify the unit you plan to move into, even if you have not yet signed the lease.

•You are not eligible if you are in an Emergency Assistance Shelter.

Households can receive up to $4,000 for a 12-month period. To check eligibility and for help with applications, call the CONNECT Hotline at 617-712-3487.

Water Leak Alerts

The City of Chelsea is offering a free service to residents to help efficiently manage water usage and lower monthly bills. The service also notifies residents if usage indicates a possible leak. Register for this service at http://chelma.aquahawk.us or call 617-464-4041 for more information.

Free Water Meter Replacement

The City of Chelsea’s DPW is continuing its water meter replacement program for both residential and commercial customers. As part of this effort, meter service technicians from the DPW may be visiting a property to remove the old meter and replace it with a new meter. All DPW meter service technicians travel in marked City of Chelsea vehicles and have City of Chelsea identification badges. Whenever a water meter technician visits a property, one should ask to see the City issued ID. Installation of a new meter will typically take less than 30 minutes. The new meters will eliminate most estimated bills. Reliable readings will also allow customers to identify leaks that may result in higher than normal bills. There is no charge for the new meter.

Chelsea Street Bridge App

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

MassPort Noise Complaint Line

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

Senior Water and Sewer Discount

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.