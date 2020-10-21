Anthony Caggiano Announces Candidacy For Northeast Regional School Committee

Special to The Record

Anthony Caggiano has announced that he will be candidate for the Revere seat on the Northeast Metropolitan Regional School Committee in the Nov. 3 election.

Caggiano is a graduate of Revere High School (Class of 1976) and Suffolk University and a member of the Teamsters Local 25 for over 35 years. He received his Bachelor’s of Science degree from Suffolk in Business Administration. He also holds an Associate’s degree in Computer Science from North Shore Community College.

Caggiano works in operations for DHL Express, holding a position at the company for 44 years.

Interestingly, Caggiano’s three sons – triplets Anthony, Andrew, and Alexander – are all graduates of Northeast Regional and students at Salem State University. They will turn 22 years old on Nov. 11.

What made Anthony Caggiano decide to run for a seat on the Northeast Regional School Committee?

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Caggiano. “My parents worked there before their retirement. My stepfather [Louis Sardella] was the director of special needs at Northeast for many years. My mother [Marie Sardella] was a secretary in the Special Education Department.

“So I used to go the meetings and watch the Committee vote on appropriations, so it was always in the back of my mind to run for a seat,” said Caggiano. “I’m going to be retiring in the next year or two, so it’s something I wanted to do.”

Caggiano grew up on Revere Beach Parkway before the family built a home on Patriot Parkway.

Revere has the second largest enrollment at Northeast among the 12 communities in the school district.

“They are going to be building a new [Northeast Regional] school and Revere has one of the highest number of students attending Northeast and I just want to make sure that our money is being spent the right way,” said Caggiano. “And because the economy is constantly changing, we have to make sure that they’re keeping up with the times, and when the students graduate, they have job placement.”

Addressing the COVID-19 situation that is affecting in-person classes in Massachusetts, Caggiano said, “My focus will be on safety protocols for the students, teachers, and staff. That’s a No. 1 priority at this point. I will work closely with the Department of Education and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to see that these safety protocols are being addressed and funded appropriately.”