News CHS Class of 2020 by Record Staff • August 12, 2020 • 0 Comments The best artistic signs award went to Graduate Carlos Pasante (middle) with his ‘Straight Outta Quarantine’ signs, among others. He is pictured here with Yaritza Montanez, Louis, Carmen Ortega, Sol Acevedo, and Felipe Lugo – a CHS alum who created all of the signs. Laura Diosa celebrated with the Class of 2020 and showed off her diploma on Thursday afternoon at the first-ever – and likely last ever – walk-in graduation to celebrate this year’s graduates, who officially ended their high school career in early June but had to wait until COVID-19 restrictions were eased to walk across the stage.