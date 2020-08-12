Fire Crew Exhausted After Battling Four-Alarm Blaze

By Paul Koolloian

On Tuesday, August 11, Chelsea Fire Department responded to 34 Hooper St. for a report of a building fire.

Revere Firefighters working a detail on Broadway opposite Revere City Hall observed heavy smoke showing from the area of the Revere/Chelsea line and notified Revere Fire Dispatch. Simultaneously at 4:22 p.m., Chelsea 911 received the one initial call reporting the building fire.

Acting Lt. Robert Norton of Chelsea Engine 1 gets water on the home at 34 Hooper St. that triggered a 4-alarm fire on Tuesday afternoon in extremely hot conditions. The fire spread fast, but was brought under control in about an hour. It is under investigation, but is believed to have started on the back porch.

First arriving crews from E3/L2 under the command of Captain Ron Gobin reported heavy smoke showing and requested the working fire. Upon arrival at the scene, Deputy Chief Michael Massucci reported heavy fire and smoke showing from a large 2 1/2 story building and ordered successive 2nd and 3rd alarms bringing mutual aid from Revere, Everett, Boston, Winthrop, Somerville, Saugus and Malden and Medford.

Due to the excessive heat, a 4th alarm was struck by Deputy Chief Quatieri for manpower purposes. The fire appeared to have originated in the rear of the building and quickly spread up into the first and second floors as well as the attic. The fire was under control within an hour with companies tied up performing overhauling duties and making up equipment.

Chelsea Fire Arson investigator Michael Gurska, Firefighter Angel Arietta and Massachusetts State Police Fire Marshal’s Office were on scene investigating the cause of the fire. Mutual Aid crews from Cambridge, Lynn and Medford covered the City’s stations during the fire.