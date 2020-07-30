350 Mass Action votes to endorse Damali Vidot for State Representative of the Second Suffolk District

350 Mass Action’s State Political Team, representing chapters from across the Commonwealth, has unanimously endorsed Damali Vidot for State Representative of the Second Suffolk District.

In their decision, 350 Mass Action stated that Councilor Vidot has already shown, through her work as an At-Large Chelsea City Councilor, that she is a strong fighter for working, low-income, and immigrant families. She has effectively pushed for better health care, jobs, educational opportunities, housing, and transportation for her constituents. She has fought for the betterment of public health and organized successfully against environmental pollution. There is no doubt that she will be climate protection champion in the state legislature. Charlestown and Chelsea absolutely deserve that kind of effective leadership.

350 Mass Action is a statewide network of volunteers working to address the climate crisis by eliminating greenhouse gas emissions and moving our world towards a just, healthy, and sustainable energy future. Since their founding in 2016, their primary focus has been electing progressive climate champions and eliminating the influence of fossil fuel and special interest groups from our political process.

Damali Vidot is a mom, community advocate, and an At-Large City Councilor in Chelsea in her 3rd term. She is currently running for the office of State Representative for the Massachusetts Second Suffolk District, which includes most of Chelsea and all of Charlestown. Damali is driven by a call to uplift and authentically represent the voices of her community, which are often excluded from life-changing political decisions.