Chelsea Curves construction look-ahead through August 8

ROUTE 1 TRAFFIC IMPACTS

•ROUTE 1 NORTHBOUND: Approaching the Tobin Bridge from Boston, the work zone begins in the left lane. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.)

•ROUTE 1 SOUTHBOUND: Approaching the Chelsea Curves from the North Shore, the work zone begins in the left lane before the Carter Street off-ramp. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.)

•RAMP B CLOSURE: (Route 1 North Bound on-Ramp from 6th Street) will be closed on Tuesday, 7/28 during the nighttime from 9pm-5am for prefabricated bridge unit Installation.

SILVER LINE ALTERNATING SINGLE LANE BUS TRAFFIC

•The Silver Line busway will continue to have single lane bus traffic where the Line passes through the Silver Line Gateway underneath the Chelsea Viaduct. This single lane bus traffic will help to facilitate safe bridge construction.

•Silver Line service will be maintained without interruption or delay using alternating direction bus traffic. The alternation of direction will be controlled by MBTA police and flaggers.

•The single, alternating lane condition has now been extended through Friday 9/18.

LOCAL STREET CLOSURES

•CARTER STREET will be temporarily closed on Friday, 7/31 during the nighttime (9 p.m. – 5:00 a.m.)

•ORANGE STREET will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, 7/29 and Thursday 7/30 during the daytime (7:30 p.m. – 3:30)

•ARLINGTON STREET will be temporarily closed on Friday 7/24 during the daytime (7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.)

WORK HOURS

•Most work will occur during daytime working hours (7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) on weekdays. Some work will take place on a 2nd shift (2 p.m. – 1 a.m.) and overnight hours (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.) and on Saturdays (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.).

DESCRIPTION OF SCHEDULED WORK

•ROUTE 1 NORTHBOUND: Bridge deck and gutter repairs continue in the left lane over the Tobin Bridge. We will continue to remove bridge deck and install new bridge deck through the Chelsea Curves.

•ROUTE 1 SOUTHBOUND: Removal of existing bridge deck and installation of new bridge deck will continue through the Chelsea Curves.

•UNDERNEATH ROUTE 1: Crews will replace and paint steel; power wash and paint columns and support beams; excavate, erect steel; place new concrete columns; and deliver steel beams from the new bridge deck.

TRAVEL TIPS

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

The contractors are coordinating with local event organizers and police to provide awareness and manage traffic during events. For your awareness, there will be no events at the TD Garden during this look ahead schedule.