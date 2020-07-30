The Triant Tradition

Michael Triant named new Winthrop boys basketball coach

Anyone who followed the Chelsea Fast Pitch Softball League at Carter Park or the Chelsea Summer Basketball League at Merritt Park will recognize the name “Triant.”

The three brothers, George, Willie, and Ross were stalwarts in the respective leagues, George and Willie as players, and Ross, one of the legendary softball managers in the league that used to pack the park for nightly doubleheaders.

George was a catcher for the popular Ed’s Grill team that had slick-fielding Bobby Halas at third base, the amazing bunter and slap hitter Kenny Fay at second, and the incomparable Tommy Fay patrolling center field.

Willie’s best sport was basketball and he was a very talented forward for the old Hy’s Shoe Store team in the Chelsea Summer League. All three brothers also played basketball in the Wild Animal League at the old Chelsea YMHA building Crescent Avenue.

“They were very good basketball players and are great guys,” said Councillor-at-Large Leo Robinson, a superb guard and playmaker for the Charles Lee Disposal summer league team and a standout in the Wild Animal League as well.

George and Willie Triant were present at the Chelsea High School 55th Class Reunion last year at the Homewood Suites By Hilton Chelsea, an effort led by former CHS basketball star Steve Karll.

A new era begins

in Winthrop hoop

Another Triant, George’s son, Michael Triant, is entering the basketball arena in a big way. A former, 6-foot-3-inch captain at Savio Prep and an assistant coach on Jay Seigal’s staff at Chelsea High, Michael has just been named the new head coach of the Winthrop High boys basketball team.

Michael said he’s familiar with his father’s athletic greatness as a softball player and his two uncles’ sporting successes as well.

“I’ve heard about their exploits and it’s hard to picture the tremendous crowds that used to be at those softball games at Carter Park – it must have been quite a scene,” said Michael. “You don’t see that passion and enthusiasm for fast pitch softball and summer basketball anymore. But I’ve heard the stories from my dad and others.”

Michael, 40, who is executive director of the Salesian Boys and Girls Club in East Boston, said his father has been an excellent mentor to him and he will dispense that knowledge and wisdom in his new coaching position in Winthrop.

“I want to use basketball as a tool to make the players the best human beings that they can become,” said Michael. “Positive young adults – that’s what we’re looking to mold. We’re going to stress academics a lot and make sure they’re good students and good members of the community. Basketball is important to us here, but it’s more about using basketball to teach guys lessons about life.”

Triant credited former Chelsea High coach Jay Seigal for being a mentor and friend during his career. “I want to thank Jay Seigal for giving me the coaching opportunity that I had in Chelsea,” said Triant. “I learned a lot from being around him every day in practice and from his in-game coaching. I truly enjoyed my time in Chelsea.”

A captain of the

Savio Prep Spartans

The son of George and Janet Triant, Michael grew up in Orient Heights, East Boston, and attended St. Mary’s and St. Lazarus Schools in East Boston before enrolling at Savio Prep. He graduated from Bridgewater State University with a degree in Physical Education/Recreation.

In high school, Michael was a starting forward for an outstanding Savio team coached by Angelo Fantasia.

“We lost to Weston High, 103-90, in the Sectional Finals at UMass Boston on a day I’ll never forget – we probably didn’t give up 75 points in a game all year,” recalled Triant. “Michael DiMarino, Chris Previte, and I were the three senior captains. Coach Fantasia was a Winthrop guy and he was a school principal when he coached us at Savio. He [Fantasia] wrote me a great recommendation for the Winthrop position and I’m still really close to Coach Fantasia and Coach Jim Doherty, great guys who I grew up having as coaches and also my dad – people who helped me develop the love for the game.”

Assistant coaches

named to WHS staff

Michael Triant said Kevin Adamson, a former Savio three-sport standout, will be returning to the Winthrop coaching staff. Adamson, who has been helping out the Vikings’ freshman team, will move up to the varsity team as a coach. “I think the players respond really well and obviously he knows the game inside and out,” said Triant.

Former Winthrop center Anthony Hatzisavas, who helped lead Coach David Brown’s Vikings to the 2011 Division 4 state championship, will move up from junior varsity coach to varsity assistant coach.

A Winthrop resident

for the past 5 years

Michael Triant and his wife, Melissa, live in Winthrop and have three young children, Chase, a third-grader, Callie, a second grader, and Christian, who is 3 years old.

‘‘We love living in the town,” said Triant.