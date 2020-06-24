Chelsea Public Library to Go Pickup Program Beginning June 22

We look forward to helping get some books and movies into your hands soon!

We cannot offer any services nor allow the public inside the building at this time due to current state restrictions; we are not offering copier, computer or printing services, access to collections, archival research, or meeting spaces. Statewide delivery, including all inter-library loan and hold requests from other libraries, have not resumed at this point therefore, only requests from the Chelsea collection can be filled.

To Go PickUp Program

While the library continues to be closed to the public, we will be starting a To Go PickUp program beginning June 22nd, by appointment only.

Please call ahead to reserve a timeslot at (617) 466-4355, or by email at [email protected]

Reserved time slots are:

1. Monday-Wednesday from 10am-12pm and 2pm-4pm,

2. Thursday from 2pm-6pm.

Call for available appointment time slots.

You can request items via phone or email, or online. If you aren’t sure what you might like to request, let us know! We are happy to make suggestions! Have your library card ready when you call, email, or log in.

How to Pick Up Your Items

Your items will be checked out, bagged, and ready for you to pick up during your reserved time slot. You must wear a face mask when picking up materials and maintain social distancing standards while waiting for your items outside.

Items will be ready at the Broadway entrance of the building but can be brought to the ADA accessible Marlboro st. entrance, the handicapped spots in front of the library, or to the 15-minute library business parking spots upon request. Please inform a staff member of this requirement when making your reservation. All items must be returned in the book drops and will be quarantined for approximately 72 hours. Returned items will stay on your record until they are removed from quarantine but you will not be assessed fines or fees.