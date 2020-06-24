Construction Update

June 2020 Temporary Ramp Closure – Reminder

On Friday, June 26, at 7 a.m. MassDOT will temporarily close the Carter Street off-ramp from Route 1 southbound. The ramp closure will allow ongoing repair and rehabilitation of the off-ramp. The mainline of Route 1 where it passes over the Chelsea Viaduct will not be impacted and two lanes will remain available in both directions. The ramp will reopen on Sunday, June 28 at 10 p.m.

Work Hours

•Work will be from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day of the closure.

•Once closed on Friday, the ramp will remain closed until Sunday even when work is not progressing.

Carter Street Ramp Traffic Impacts

•The Carter Street off-ramp will be temporarily closed, and traffic detoured to the Route 16 West exit towards Everett. Motorists will then take Revere Beach Parkway to Everett Avenue.