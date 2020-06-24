Supporting Local Businesses Northeast Metro Receives Delivery from Reading Lumber

Superintendent David DiBarri is pleased to share that Northeast Metro Tech received a delivery from Reading Lumber as part of an initiative at the school to support local, small businesses amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we continue to purchase necessary supplies for the operation of our school –especially as we begin to prepare for the coming school year — we realized we had a great opportunity to consciously support local, small businesses when making our orders,” Superintendent DiBarri said. “We know that small businesses in particular have been hit hard by the COVID-19 public health crisis, and its our hope by filling our orders and purchasing supplies locally we can help support our neighbors during this challenging time.”

Reading Lumber delivered landscaping materials and equipment to Northeast Metro Tech at noon today, and were met by Superintendent DiBarri, School Committee Vice Chairman Judith Dyment and maintenance staff.

“We’re thrilled to be working directly with small businesses, especially knowing the impact COVID-19 is having on our economy,” Dyment said. “It’s important for communities to support one another, especially amid the ongoing public health crisis. It’s also a great example for students of positive community partnerships.”

In the past the school has often purchased similar supplies from larger distributors.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to work with the tech and get our name out with the students, who are just starting out in the trade, and get them to realize the value of small business,” said Chuck Strout, a manager at Reading Lumber. “Especially as they’re going to be starting their own, most likely. I think it’s great.”

Northeast Metro Tech is also working with Moynihan Lumber of North Reading to purchase supplies, and contacted local Chambers of Commerce, Rotary Clubs, Mayors and Town Managers from the school’s sending districts this May in an effort to collaborate with local communities to support small business.