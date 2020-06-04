News The Chelsea Public Schools Celebrate the Class of 2020 by Record Staff • June 4, 2020 • 0 Comments Chelsea High Senior Leslie Carretto shows off the Senior Sign delivered to her last week as part of the Senior Week activities that took place leading up to what would have been graduation ceremonies this month. With an in-person graduation now not possible, schooland City officials celebrate seniors with a number of tributes and gifts. A virtual graduationwill take place in July, and an individual walk-in graduation will take place in August.