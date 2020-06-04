News

The Chelsea Public Schools Celebrate the Class of 2020

by  •  • 0 Comments
Chelsea High Senior Leslie Carretto shows off the Senior Sign delivered to her last week as part of the Senior Week activities that took place leading up to what would have been graduation ceremonies this month. With an in-person graduation now not possible, school
and City officials celebrate seniors with a number of tributes and gifts. A virtual graduation
will take place in July, and an individual walk-in graduation will take place in August.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *