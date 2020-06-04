Rt. 1 North Lane Shift June 8

Beginning on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 9:00 p.m. and concluding by 5:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, traffic will be shifted in the Northbound work zone in the Chelsea Viaduct portion of the combined Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation project.

Currently, the two lanes of Northbound traffic are pushed to the east side of the viaduct with traffic traveling in the center and right lanes. Following the operation, the two lanes of Northbound traffic will shift into the median area, currently under construction, placing traffic into the left and center lanes. The area of the shift will be between the 6th Street on-ramp, approximately opposite the FBI office building to Orange Street, just North of the Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Swimming Pool.

Drivers traveling north are advised to choose their lanes as early as possible when crossing the Tobin Bridge to avoid congestion at the point of the lane shift. Motorists should likewise take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.