MGH Chelsea Respiratory Clinic Nurse Chosen by Celtics as ‘Hero Among Us’

A former Boston Celtics dancer, who works as a nurse practitioner in the MGH Chelsea respiratory clinic, was chosen by the Celtics as a ‘Hero Among Us’ recipient for her work in treating patients with COVID-19 in one of the worst-hit communities in the state.

Nurse Caroline Sellmer, who moved to Boston from California for schooling, was honored by the Celtics this month for her work with the “Sellmer, who happens to be a Celtics Dancer Alum, spent the last several weeks serving the most vulnerable populations in Massachusetts,” read a statement from the Celtics. “Being reassigned to a respiratory clinic in Chelsea, she’s been an integral part of the recovery process using her bi-lingual skill set to connect with patients and help nurse them back to health.”

Interestingly enough, Sellmer was also a Celtics dancer from 2009 to 2011 prior to pursuing her education.

Sellmer moved to Boston from California to attend Boston College for her Master of Science in Nursing and Pediatrics (2011-2013). She went on to receive a Master of Science in Women’s Health Nursing, too (2017-2018). She received her BA in American Studies and Spanish at the University of Southern California (2004-2008).

She currently works as a Nurse Practitioner at the respiratory illness clinic run by MGH, operating out of MGH Chelsea – she has also worked as a Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner for the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services (Oct. 2018 – present), as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at Long Beach Pediatric and Women’s Clinic (May 2018 – Oct 2018), and as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at Boston’s Children Hospital (Oct 2014 – May 2018), among other experiences.

Since its establishment in 1997 by the Boston Celtics, The Heroes Among Us program has recognized outstanding individuals who have made exceptional and lasting contributions to their communities. The award is usually presented at every Celtics home game and pays tribute to the heroic achievements of these outstanding citizens.