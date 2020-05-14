A Good Friend to Chelsea: Patriots, Kraft Family Assist Chelsea Residents

The Kraft family continues to be a true most valuable player for this region and the city of Chelsea.

This past Saturday, the New England Patriots delivered 80,000 boxes of food to Chelsea on their now-famous red, white, and blue trucks emblazoned with the 6X (six-time) Super Bowl champion insignia. The food was distributed to Chelsea residents who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councilor Naomi Zabot readies to help deliver the food from the New England Patriots last week at the PORT Park. The Patriots and Food4Veterans partnered to deliver hundreds of boxes of food to Chelsea for distribution last week. After seeing the need, the Patriots organization felt they needed to send help immediately to the city.

Local officers and workers assisted in the unloading and distribution of the boxes of food.

The Patriots’ plane and trucks have come to symbolize all the kindness, generosity, and charitableness that owner Bob Kraft and the Kraft family have extended to so many New Englanders during their stewardship of the NFL’s most successful franchise.

Councillor-at-Large Leo Robinson was one of several officials on hand as the truck pulled in to the the former Sea-Lect parking lot on Marginal Street. Cheers of gratitude were heard as the media recorded the truck’s arrival.

“I think the Kraft family deserves a lot of credit for stepping up and helping Chelsea,” said Robinson. “We have known Josh Kraft and his many years of outstanding service at the Jordan Boys and Girls Club and his continuing, strong relationship to Chelsea. The city has a special place in Josh’s heart and we are grateful to him and his family. It was nice of them to be able to provide the truck and bring the food up to Chelsea.”

Robinson said State Rep. Dan Ryan, Council President Roy Avellaneda and City Councillors Todd Taylor, Melinda Vega-Maldonado, and Naomi Zabot were also at the local food distribution site on Saturday.

Alexander Train and Ben Cares of the Community Planning and Development Office supervised at the site. Chelsea DPW workers assisted in the distribution operations. The Kraft family has donated more than two million meals during the COVID-19 crisis. Earlier, the family made a substantial donation and helped transport a million respiratory masks from China to Boston.