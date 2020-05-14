News Hold on Tight by Record Staff • May 14, 2020 • 0 Comments After six weeks of fighting for her life to beat COVID-19, including having to have an emergency C-section to deliver her baby, Chelsea’s Isabel Gonzalez was finally reunited withbaby Victoria on Tuesday morning outside Spaulding Hospital Cambridge. Family members said the 34-year-old mother of three nearly didn’t make it while being on a ventilator for 24 days. However, what could have been a tragedy turned into a happy ending Tuesday as baby and mother were finally able to embrace for the first time.