Hold on Tight

After six weeks of fighting for her life to beat COVID-19, including having to have an emergency C-section to deliver her baby, Chelsea’s Isabel Gonzalez was finally reunited with
baby Victoria on Tuesday morning outside Spaulding Hospital Cambridge. Family members said the 34-year-old mother of three nearly didn’t make it while being on a ventilator for 24 days. However, what could have been a tragedy turned into a happy ending Tuesday as baby and mother were finally able to embrace for the first time.

