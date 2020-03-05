Police Deal with Fights at Encore Boston Harbor over the Weekend

State Troopers and Everett Police dealt with two unruly individuals at Encore Boston Harbor early Saturday morning, Feb. 29, with one of the incidents leading to a State Trooper suffering a head injury.

Shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, Encore Security requested assistance from the MSP Gaming Enforcement Unit with an unruly person in the poker room. Two Troopers were in the area and responded immediately On the way off the casino floor the male patron became irate and aggressive toward Encore Security.

The patron was later identified as Brandon Wangnoon, 25, of Brockton. As the Troopers attempted to take Wangnoon into custody, he began to struggle violently near the drug store. In offer to subdue the violent suspect one of the Troopers used his department-issued electronic control weapon in drive stun mode. Troopers and an Everett Officer were eventually able to secure Wangnoon in handcuffs. While being escorted through the main lobby Wangnoon once again became assaultive and threatening and was again subdued and taken outside. Once outside he became assaultive yet again and was taken to the ground and held there until an Everett Police prisoner van arrived to transport him to the Everett Police Station. He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Police also plan to add assault and battery on a police officer charges to the complaint.

While subduing the hostile suspect, one of the Troopers struck his head and, after evaluation by EMS, was transported to MGH, where he was diagnosed with a concussion. The second Trooper sustained injuries to his back but chose to remain on duty. Both Troopers are day-to-day.

Then, at approximately 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Troopers and Everett officers were called to assist Encore Security with two men fighting. Upon arrival one of the men continued to resist and struggle with the officers. That suspect, Brian Navarro, 24, of Dorchester, was taken into custody and charged with assault and battery on a police officer – the victim was an Everett Police Officer – and disorderly conduct. He was also transported to the Everett Police station and booked on those charges.

Encore Boston Harbor officials said that while there were two arrests early Saturday, arrests and incidents have actually gone down at the resort over the last few months.

“The safety of our guests is of paramount concern for us,” read the statement. “More than 20,000 people enjoyed the casino on Friday. We employed more than 30 security personnel and the Gaming Enforcement Unit of the Massachusetts State Police had several officers on site, as they do each and every day. While there were two arrests on (Saturday morning), violence has not increased over the last few months. On the contrary, we have seen a reduction in the number of arrests. We stand by our safety and security measures, and will continue to do everything we can to provide an optimal experience for all of our guests.”