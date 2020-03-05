News Briefs

Baleada Fiesta

The City and Chelsea Prospers will be holding a Baleada Fiesta on Saturday, March 21, at Emiliana Fiesta, 35 Fourth St.

The time will last from 1-4 p.m. and will include music, punta dancing, free samples and lots of fun.

Beacham/Williams Reconstruction Meeting

The City will hold a public meeting on Weds., March 11, 6 p.m., in the Chelsea Public Library about the reconstruction of Beacham and Williams Street this summer. Work will start this summer and will conclude in 2022. The project will start at the Everett City line on Beacham Street and go to Spruce Street. It will include new roadway layouts, a shared use path, new underground utilities, new lighting, and new landscaping throughout the corridor.

All are encouraged to join the discussion, particularly those in the biking community.

Markey Wins Nomination for Ward 3, 4

This weekend and earlier this week, and for the third caucus weekend in a row, the Ed Markey for U.S. Senate campaign reported big wins at caucus locations in all corners of the state, including Chelsea.

CHELSEA WARDS 3, 4 — MARKEY WINS

Chelsea Public Library Events

•Storytimes

Every Tuesdays, 10.30 a.m.

For any baby, siblings, and family.

• Lego Club

Thursday, March 5, 6 p.m.

Join us every first Thursday of the month.

Where: Chelsea Public Library

Address: 569 Broadway

For more information: call 617-466-5233 or visit our fanpage on Facebook.

Joe Greene Art Show

Join Joe Greene for an opening reception of ‘Don’t Shoot’ at the Griffin Museum of Photography on March 15, 4-6 p.m., in Winchester.

Don’t Shoot, a collection of vintage toy guns photographed by Joe Greene, has been selected by jurors Karen Davis ( Davis Orton Gallery ) and Paula Tongnarelli ( Griffin Museum of Photography ) for inclusion in the Davis Orton Gallery 10th Annual Self Published Photobook Group Show.

Spring Recreation Sign Ups

Spring Registration for youth & adult recreation programs is now underway! Check our website HYPERLINK “http://recreation.chelseama.gov/” \t “_blank” recreation.chelseama.gov where you can review and register for a wide range of programs such as keyboard and guitar classes, tennis, Pilates, computer technology, field trips, English and Spanish language classes. Register online or in-person at the Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street, Monday-Friday, 4-8:30pm and Saturday 9-4:30 p.m. For more info call 617-466-5233.

Eagle Scout Court of Honor

Chelsea Boy Scout Joshua Guzman will celebrate his Eagle Scout Court of Honor on Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church, 194 Nichols St.

Refreshments will be served afterwards.

Water Leak Alerts

The City of Chelsea is offering a free service to residents to help efficiently manage water usage and lower monthly bills. The service also notifies residents if usage indicates a possible leak. Register for this service at http://chelma.aquahawk.us or call 617-464-4041 for more information.

Free Water Meter Replacement

The City of Chelsea’s DPW is continuing its water meter replacement program for both residential and commercial customers. As part of this effort, meter service technicians from the DPW may be visiting a property to remove the old meter and replace it with a new meter. All DPW meter service technicians travel in marked City of Chelsea vehicles and have City of Chelsea identification badges. Whenever a water meter technician visits a property, one should ask to see the City issued ID. Installation of a new meter will typically take less than 30 minutes. The new meters will eliminate most estimated bills. Reliable readings will also allow customers to identify leaks that may result in higher than normal bills. There is no charge for the new meter.

Property Tax Deferral Program

Seniors 65 or older having trouble keeping up with real estate tax increases may wish to take advantage of the tax deferral program. This program allows seniors to defer taxes on their real estate, up to 50 percent of the fair market value of the property, provided they agree to repay the City upon death or re-sale of the property. The City has increased the income eligibility limits to this program and reduced the annual rate of interest on deferred taxes to 4 percent. Seniors who are interested should contact the Assessor’s Office at 617-466-4010.

Chelsea Hills Walks

The Chelsea Hill Community has updated its schedule and has new meeting times.

Chelsea Hills will now be meeting every first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Starbucks at the Mystic Mall.

As for their walks, they will have them every second Saturday at 10 a.m. and every fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. Locations vary, so please check the Chelsea Hills Facebook page or subscribe to email list.

Chelsea Street Bridge App

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

Citizenship Classes

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

Massport Noise Complaint Line

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

Senior Water and Sewer Discount

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.

Ward 4 Democratic Committee

elects Delegates to State Convention

Registered Democrats in the City of Chelsea, Ward 4, held a caucus on February 29, at the Chelsea Public Library to elect Delegates to the 2020 Democratic State Convention.

Elected Female Delegates:

•Olivia Anne Walsh (Chair), 91 Crest Ave.

•Beatriz Eina Muneton, 100 Stockton St.

•Maria E. Barrientos, 100 Stockton St.

Elected Male Delegates:

•John Paul Gervais, 60 Lash St.

•Alex J. Floyd-Vargas, 260 Clark Ave.

Alternates:

•Nathan M. Seavey, 37 Springvale

•Brayton A. Ducharme, 950 Broadway

This year’s State Convention will be held May 30 at the University of Massachusetts, Tsongas Center in Lowell where thousands of Democrats from across the Commonwealth will come together for the purpose of endorsing a Candidate for the United States Senate.

Those interested in getting involved with the Chelsea Ward 4 Democratic Committee should contact Attorney Olivia Anne Walsh, Ward 4 Chair, at 617-306-5501.