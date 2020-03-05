Rich Cuthie Selected for U.S. Chamber Foundation Education and Workforce Fellowship Program

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation this week announced that Rich Cuthie, Executive Director of the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, was selected to participate in the fourth cohort of its premiere business leadership program. The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.

“There is much work to be done around the economic development and workforce development needs of Chelsea,” Mr. Cuthie noted. “It’s exciting to have been chosen by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation for this award. I look forward to sharing what I learn with my partners in the Chelsea Good Jobs Coalition, and other workforce development initiatives.”

“We created the Business Leads Fellowship Program in response to the needs of our state and local chamber partners,” says Cheryl Oldham, Senior Vice President of the Center for Education and Workforce. “They, better than anyone, see the critical link between education and economic development, and we are glad to be able to support them as they take on this critical leadership role in their community.”

Following a competitive application and selection process, Mr. Cuthie was selected along with 34 other state and local chamber executives and association leaders to participate in the fourth class of this program. The four-month program, which concludes in July 2020, will cover the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood education, K-12, higher education, and workforce development.

Upon completion, Business Leads Fellows will join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s dedicated network of 200 chambers of commerce and statewide associations from around the nation who regularly engage on education and workforce initiatives.

For a full list of participants in the Business Leads Fellowship Program, visit the U.S. Chamber Foundation website https://www.uschamberfoundation.org/Fellowship-Program>.