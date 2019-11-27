News Briefs

Route 1 Lane Shifts Coming

•Beginning on Sunday, November 24, roadway configuration changes and overnight lane shifts will take place on the Tobin Bridge and through the Chelsea Curves. These changes begin a period of lane shifts which will run for approximately the next 2-3 weeks. Exact dates are weather dependent and will be posted ahead of time on the project website.

•These traffic shifts will create more continuous workzones throughout the project area and allow for necessary bridge deck repairs and safety improvements.

•Two travel lanes will continue to be open in each direction on Route 1 during peak travel periods.

•Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

Planning Board Gets No Quorum

It was a no go for the Planning Board on Tuesday night, Nov. 19, as the board failed to reach a quorum and cancelled the meeting 30 minutes after the 6 p.m. scheduled start time.

The applicants on the agenda will be able to take their proposals before the Zoning Board of Appeals at its next meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

On the Planning Board agenda were requests to allow a beer and wine license at convenience store at 177 Washington St., construction of a four-family dwelling at 801-803 Washington St., construction of a five-unit residential building at 254 Spencer Ave., and demolition of an existing building and construction of a new 10-unit residential building at 51 Crescent Ave.

Thank You to Mary Bourque

The Chelsea Public Schools will host a Thank You Celebration for Supt. Mary Bourque on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 5 p.m. in Chelsea High School.

Suggestion donation is $25 and all proceeds will go to the Chelsea Education Foundation for the arts programs in the schools. RSVP by Nov. 30 to [email protected]

CHS Winter Concert

The Chelsea High Winter Concert is coming up on Weds., Dec. 11, at 7:30 p.m. in the CHS Auditorium. This year is going to be a special show because it will be the last in the auditorium before the lighting system is completely renovated, and because the concert will be a benefit show for the CHS Homeless Student Fund. Students really wanted to show that music and art can make a positive difference in the community by holding this concert. The suggested donation at the door is $3 and all proceeds will go to this charity, in order to help provide for CHS students and their families in need during the holiday season.

The acts performing that night will be the CHS Concert Band, Beginner Band, Jazz Band, and Percussion Ensemble, all under the direction of Shannon Chick, and the Cantare, under the direction of Cole Lundquist.

Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt

On Weds., Dec. 11, from 6-7 p.m., there will be a Candy Cane hunt around Washington Park in Prattville. Bring a flashlight and search for hidden candy canes. Dress accordingly and the event will be held indoors if bad weather. Register by Dec. 9.

Tree Lighting

The annual Chelsea Square Christmas Tree lighting will take place on Thursday, Dec. 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The lighting will take place in the Square and will feature singing and holiday fun – along with a visit from Santa Claus.

Library Updates

•Lego Club, Dec. 5, 6 p.m.

Whether you are a great Lego builder, or a first timer, this is the place for you. Joining us on the first Thursday of the month at the Lego Club.

•Movie Nights, Every Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

December, 5 – Missing Link

December, 12 – The Grinch

December, 19 – Abominable

Yard Waste Pickup

December 9 – 13 is the last week for yard waste pick-up until the next spring.

Leaves, grass, and tree limbs can still be dropped off most mornings at the City Yard (380 Beacham St.) but call before you go: 617-466-4300

Breakfast with Santa

The annual Breakfast with Santa, sponsored by the Chelsea Chamber, will take place for the 15th year at the Williams School on Dec. 7, 10 a.m. to 1p.m. There will be free breakfast and free pictures with Santa (for children 12 and under).

Water Leak Alerts

The City of Chelsea is offering a free service to residents to help efficiently manage water usage and lower monthly bills. The service also notifies residents if usage indicates a possible leak. Register for this service at http://chelma.aquahawk.us or call 617-464-4041 for more information.

Plastic Bag Ban Coming Soon

The City will officially ban plastic bag sales in the City on December 17. As of that date, retail establishments will no longer be able to utilize plastic bags for packaging of goods to customers at checkout. The goal of the ban is to improve the environment and to eliminate litter in the City. The City will be providing businesses with a supply of reusable bags to begin with. Questions can be directed by email to Fidel Maltez at [email protected]

Online Payments Available for Parking

Beginning July 1, the City of Chelsea will offer an online payment portal for residential parking stickers and visitor passes. Residents can create an account and then sign in. For any questions, contact [email protected] or call 617-466-4054.

Game Night Moves Inside

Game Night on City Hall Plaza has been a great success this summer. The group doesn’t want to break up so, as the evenings become increasingly wet, cold and dark, Game Night is moving inside the Chelsea Library at 569 Broadway . Everyone is welcome to join every Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. where friends and neighbors gather over dominos to play and chat. If the weather is really nice we’ll catch a little more summer out on the plaza beside City Hall. Otherwise, the group meets inside the library. They will be in the room to the right just inside the main entrance.

Free Water Meter Replacement

The City of Chelsea’s DPW is continuing its water meter replacement program for both residential and commercial customers. As part of this effort, meter service technicians from the DPW may be visiting a property to remove the old meter and replace it with a new meter. All DPW meter service technicians travel in marked City of Chelsea vehicles and have City of Chelsea identification badges. Whenever a water meter technician visits a property, one should ask to see the City issued ID. Installation of a new meter will typically take less than 30 minutes. The new meters will eliminate most estimated bills. Reliable readings will also allow customers to identify leaks that may result in higher than normal bills. There is no charge for the new meter.

Property Tax Deferral Program

Seniors 65 or older having trouble keeping up with real estate tax increases may wish to take advantage of the tax deferral program. This program allows seniors to defer taxes on their real estate, up to 50 percent of the fair market value of the property, provided they agree to repay the City upon death or re-sale of the property. The City has increased the income eligibility limits to this program and reduced the annual rate of interest on deferred taxes to 4 percent. Seniors who are interested should contact the Assessor’s Office at 617-466-4010.

Chelsea Hills Walks

The Chelsea Hill Community has updated its schedule and has new meeting times.

Chelsea Hills will now be meeting every first Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. in the Starbucks at the Mystic Mall.

As for their walks, they will have them every second Saturday at 10 a.m. and every fourth Wednesday at 6 p.m. Locations vary, so please check the Chelsea Hills Facebook page or subscribe to email list.

Chelsea Street Bridge App

For those seeking real time information about the Chelsea St. Bridge closures, Massport is operating a Twitter account which alerts drivers whenever the bridge is opening for shipping and closed to traffic. The Twitter account is @LoganToChelsea. This real time information supplements the new vehicular warnings systems now currently active on Broadway and Williams St.

Citizenship Classes

With support from the City, the Chelsea Collaborative will again be offering citizenship classes to Chelsea residents eligible to become a U.S. citizen. Classes include a free citizenship preparation course and application assistance. To learn more about the requirements for these classes and how to apply, please call the Chelsea Collaborative at 617-889-6080 —Monday- Thursday 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Classes will be at the Chelsea Collaborative located at 318 Broadway.

Massport Noise Complaint Line

Residents who are being disturbed by airplane noise are encouraged to call the MassPort Noise Hotline 24 hours a day. The phone number is (617) 561-3333.

Senior Water and Sewer Discount

Chelsea senior citizens are reminded to sign up for the new Senior Discount for water and sewer charges. Any senior 65 or older who owns and occupies his/her own home may apply. The discount is 10% off the monthly bill.