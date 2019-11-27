LFCL Resident Steve Saling Gives Tour to New Orleans Providers

Steve Saling, a resident at The Leonard Florence Center for Living (LFCL), recently hosted a tour with 12 visitors from Team Gleason House for Innovative Living, a skilled nursing residence in New Orleans. Gleason House, like the Leonard Florence Center for Living, features residences with cutting edge technology. With the help of a computer and a sensor that tracks head and eye movements for instruction, the ALS residents can control anything with an on and off switch, allowing them to move freely through the entire residence and live as independently as possible.

Representatives from the Gleason Home visited the LFCL to meet the staff and discuss best practices. Steve Gleason, who played for The New Orleans Saints from 2000-2008, started the Gleason House shortly after he was diagnosed with ALS. The Leonard Florence Center for Living is the country’s first urban model Green House® skilled nursing facility and cares for more ALS residents than any place else in the world.