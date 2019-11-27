Didomenico Receives Beacon of Justice Award

Last week, Senator Sal DiDomenico was honored by the Equal Justice Coalition and the Massachusetts Legal Assistance Corporation (MLAC) for his commitment to civil legal aid and increasing access to justice.

He accepted the 2019 Beacon of Justice Award during their annual event at the State House. DiDomenico has been a longtime champion of legal aid funding in the state budget throughout his tenure in the Massachusetts Senate, and most recently helped to secure $24M in the Fiscal Year 2020 budget.

“Thank you to the Equal Justice Coalition and MLAC for this honor. Civil legal aid funding is always one of my top budget priorities each fiscal year, primarily because I know how much this funding means to my constituents” said Senator Sal DiDomenico. “Year after year, their stories and advocacy serves as an important reminder as to why this funding is so critical to the residents of our Commonwealth, which is why I am so proud to support the incredible work of MLAC and the Equal Justice Coalition.”