Youth residents from Carter Heights Apartments, Chelsea, recently enjoyed an end of Summer field trip, funded through MassHousing Youth Rap Program. The day included a boat trip to George’s Island, a packed lunch and guided tour as well as some very competitive
corn hole game playing. It was a great day and great way to end the summer!   Pictured here (from left to right):   Janiya Viera, Xavier Gonzalez, Tyrone Minardi, Elijah Lebron and Tyrique Minardi.

