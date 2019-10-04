News Field Trip by Record Staff • October 4, 2019 • 0 Comments Youth residents from Carter Heights Apartments, Chelsea, recently enjoyed an end of Summer field trip, funded through MassHousing Youth Rap Program. The day included a boat trip to George’s Island, a packed lunch and guided tour as well as some very competitive corn hole game playing. It was a great day and great way to end the summer! Pictured here (from left to right): Janiya Viera, Xavier Gonzalez, Tyrone Minardi, Elijah Lebron and Tyrique Minardi.