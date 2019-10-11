Obituaries 10-10-2019

Josephine Gulizia

The Smiling Face at the Front Desk of the Chelsea Record for 40 years

Josephine P. “Jo” (Balliro) Gulizia, a lifelong resident of Chelsea, passed away unexpectedly after a long illness on Oct. 6. She was 87 years old.

Born and raised in Chelsea, a daughter of the late James and Anna M. (DiLembo) Balliro, “Jo” attended local schools, graduated from Chelsea High School, Class of 1947 and continued her education at Burdette College in Boston.

She married Vincent P. “Jimmy” Gulizia and was a devoted homemaker raising five children and an exceptional cook preparing homemade Italian style foods for her family.

Jo was known as the smiling face at the front desk of the Chelsea Record, a position she held working for 40 years as a secretary and receptionist for the Chelsea Record and in later years at the Revere Journal Office. She retired in 2009.

“Jo” also dedicated herself to parish life at St. Rose Church and school, volunteering with the parish women’s club, singing in the choir for many years and joining in musicals and other parish performances. She enjoyed candlepin bowling and bowled with several local leagues. She loved preparing Sunday dinners at home with family.

In addition to her parents “Josie” was predeceased in 2008 by her beloved husband “Jimmy” after sharing 55 years together. She was the devoted mother of Anthony J. Gulizia of Chelsea, Marianne Howell and her husband, Wayne of Wakefield, Vincent Gulizia of Florida, Susan Kelley and her companion, Arnold Richard and Diane Gulizia, all of Chelsea; cherished grandmother of Robert Gulizia, Kristin Gulizia, Meghan Kelley, Dana Howell, Jessica Gulizia, Kerriann Kelley, DanielleNoseworthy, Melissa Kelley, Brian Howell, Anthony Gulizia and Erin Kelley and adored great-grandmother of Grace Howell, Sariyah DeFelice and Leah Noseworthy. She wasthe dear sister of Joseph Balliro of Arizona, Rita Lynch of West Virginia, Marie Czarniawski of Melrose, Joanne DeFlumeri of New Hampshire and Lorraine Stuffle of E. Princeton.

Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend visiting hours at the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, Chelsea today, Thursday, Oct. 10

from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment will be private. Funeral home is fully handicap accessible, ample parking opposite funeral home. Arrangements were given to the care and direction of the Anthony Memorial – Frank A. Welsh & Sons, Chelsea. For online guest book or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit: www.WelshFuneralHome.com

Margaret Gavin

Of Revere

Margaret Gavin of Revere on October 9, 2019 at the age of 83. Devoted mother of Retired Captain RFD Robert DiSalvo and his wife Gina of Peabody, Kim Graham of Lynn, Tara DiSalvo of Winthrop and the late Dino DiSalvo. Dear sister of Mary Sullivan of Winthrop, Mike Gavin of Winthrop, Eileen Lewis of Maryland and the late Robert Gavin, Patricia Gavin and Joanne Beaudoin. Also lovingly survived by 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home 128 Revere St, Revere on Friday October 11th at 8:30 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church at 11:00 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A visitation will be 8:30 to 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Compassus Hospice 790 Turnpike St, Suite 202 North Andover, MA 01845 For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com