CHS Roundup

CHS Football Team Hosts Lynn Tech This Friday Evening at 7 p.m.

The Chelsea High football team will be looking to get back on the winning track when the Red Devils host Lynn Tech this Friday evening for another Friday Night Lights encounter at Chelsea Stadium.

The opening kick off is set for 7 p.m.

Chelsea is coming off a 41-6 loss at Nashoba Tech last Friday.

“Too many missed tackles killed us on defense,” said CHS head coach Rasi Chau. “We have to do a better job tackling. A good team like Nashoba will run all over you if you don’t wrap up.

“As for our offense, we couldn’t get the ball going in the first half,” noted Chau. “Our line need to do a better job blocking up front.”

In the stats department, quarterback Joshua Sosa scored the CHS touchdown on a six-yard carry. In the air, Joshua went 3-for-7 for a total of 17 yards passing.

Chau and his crew face another tough opponent in Lynn Tech this Friday.

“They’re a well-coached team and very physical all-around,” said Chau. “Our game plan for this week is to be physical and tackle better. We need a good week of practice from everyone. We can’t beat ourselves if we want to give Tech a good game.”

Boys Soccer Defeats Nasoba; Ties Northeast in Final Four Minutes

The Chelsea High boys soccer team remained undefeated this week, winning one contest and tying another.

The Red Devils’ “W” came via a 6-0 blanking of Nashoba Tech last Thursday. Henry Vasquez scored two goals for Chelsea, with teammates Delmer Romero (his team-high 16th of the season), Alex Uceda, Jefferson Ruiz, and Darwin Tupul also reaching the back of the Nasoba net.

Gabriel Garcia assisted on three of the CHS goals. Angel Contreras also earned an assist on the day.

This past Tuesday the Red Devils hosted Commonwealth Athletic Conference archrival Northeast Regional. As is always the case between these two teams, the contest was a hard-fought affair from the opening kickoff until the ref’s final three toots of his whistle.

Neither team was able to dent the other’s net in the first half, leaving the score deadlocked at nil-nil at the intermission.

Northeast seized the initiative early-on in the second half with a goal at 57:06 to go up 1-0. However, Northeast subsequently received two red cards, leaving the Golden Knights short two players in the field.

With time running out for the Red Devils, Jordon Pena put home a goal, assisted by Andy Martinez, with 3:30 left in the game to give Chelsea the tie. This marked the second deadlock between the teams this season. They battled to a 2-2 standoff in the season-opener.

Coach Mick Milutinovic and his crew, who now stand at 7-0-4 on the season, make the long trek to Billerica today (Thursday) to face Shawsheen Tech.

They will make the shorter trip to Medford on the holiday on Monday and will journey to Presentation of Mary Academy next Tuesday.

CHS Girls Soccer Team Defeats Nashoba

The Chelsea High girls soccer team put it all together last Thursday to earn a 3-0 victory at Nashoba Tech.

The Lady Red Devils scored three goals in a 10-minute span midway through the first half and never were challenged thereafter.

Stefany Castillo reached the back of the Nashoba net for the first Chelsea goal at the 18 minute mark. Seven minutes later, captain Elena Ruiz, assisted by Kimberlyn Larios, made it 2-0.

“Our second goal was the result of very good team play,” said CHS head coach Randy Grajal. “We passed the ball all the way up the field from our defense to deep inside Nashoba territory and then finished with a cross by Kimberlyn and a one-touch kick by Elena away from the keeper’s reach.”

Brenda Pleitez then gave Chelsea an extra insurance goal just three minutes later to give the Lady Red Devils a 3-0 bulge.

“The team played the best game of the season at Nashoba and I hope we can keep the momentum going into next week,” said Grajal.

Two days previously the Lady Red Devils dropped a 3-0 decision at Whittier Tech. The teams battled to a nil-nil deadlock through the first half before Whittier broke through for a goal shortly after the intermission. Whittier added two goals later in the match for the 3-0 finale.

Grajal and his crew, who now stand at 3-8 on the season, were set to host Notre Dame Academy today (Thursday). They will entertain Presentation of Mary Academy on Tuesday and Whittier next Thursday.

Boys Cross Country Edges Gr. Lowell, 27-28

The Chelsea High boys and girls cross country teams traveled up to Tyngsboro last Wednesday for a dual meet against Greater Lowell.

The boys escaped with a narrow 27-28 victory. Senior Jazmany Reyes finished second overall, nine seconds behind the winning GL runner. Ian Padilla and Oscar Amaya finished within three seconds of each other in third and fourth place respectively.

However Gr. Lowell finished fifth, sixth, and seventh to set up a showdown for the final three spots that would decide the outcome of the meet.

Red Devils Ruben Padilla, who finished in eighth place, and Alex Estrada, who hung onto 10th place, came through in fine fashion to squeak out the win for Chelsea.

“I don’t think we expected it to be this close,” said CHS head coach Don Fay. “The last two weeks we have not been the toughest or the hardest-working team, and it almost got us another loss. We have to finish races stronger and be overall tougher throughout the whole race.”

In the girls’ race, Lady Red Devil Sade Rosales went out aggressively and finished a strong third against a deep Gr. Lowell girls’ team. Gabby Rivas was eighth overall, battling through an ankle injury late in the race.

Both teams were scheduled to host Notre Dame Academy and Northeast Regional yesterday (Wednesday) at the Admirals Hill course. They will entertain Shawsheen next Thursday.