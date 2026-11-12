Gov. Healey and community leaders join the GBFB’s Chain of Giving amid record hunger

Governor Maura Healey, Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and other state, local and community leaders joined The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) on Thursday for its annual Chain of Giving, a tradition that raises awareness about hunger and helps provide holiday meals to families across Eastern Massachusetts.

During the 21st annual event, a record 230 participants formed links of a chain through GBFB’s warehouse and passed hundreds of turkeys, just a small portion of the more than 54,000 turkeys that GBFB will be disturbing to their network of Eastern Massachusetts food pantries and meal programs this holiday season. Governor Healey, Mayor Wu, GBFB President and CEO Carl Howell, GBFB Board member and former president and CEO of Teddie Peanut Butter Mark Hintlian, and Shaw’s and Star Market Vice President of Operations Jim O’Leary delivered remarks on rising food insecurity, the compounding affordability pressures facing families, and the importance of sustained support for the region’s anti-hunger network. The event was sponsored by the Shaw’s and Star Market Foundation, highlighting the important role the food industry plays in combating hunger.

“No Massachusetts family should go hungry — during the holiday season or anytime,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We know too many of our neighbors are struggling with the cost of groceries, and that’s why our administration has made record investments in food assistance and prioritized strong partnerships with organizations like The Greater Boston Food Bank. We’re grateful for their incredible work and will continue working together to make sure families across Massachusetts have the food and support they need.”

The gathering came as Massachusetts enters the holiday season amid record hunger and a deepening affordability crisis. GBFB’s latest statewide food access study found that 40% of Massachusetts households experienced food insecurity in 2025, more than doubling from 19% in 2019. High costs for food, housing, utilities, childcare, healthcare, transportation and other essentials continue to force families to make difficult decisions about what they can afford.

Federal cuts to SNAP are adding to those pressures. More than 185,000 Massachusetts residents lost SNAP benefits between November 2025, when new eligibility restrictions took effect in Massachusetts, and September 2026 – an 18% decline in participation. SNAP is the nation’s first line of defense against hunger. When SNAP access is restricted, more families turn to local food pantries, increasing demand on The Greater Boston Food Bank and its network.

“There is nothing more important than being nourished,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. “As the federal government has taken such draconian steps to pull away that basic dignity from families, our city and our state have stepped up. The face of hunger is changing every day and every year, and I want to thank our partners at The Greater Boston Food Bank for all that you do to ensure that families across the Commonwealth have consistent access to healthy food.”

The Chain of Giving highlights the coordinated system required to move food across Eastern Massachusetts. GBFB sources, purchases, warehouses and transports food while providing refrigeration, technology, nutrition expertise, data, community investment, SNAP assistance and other support that helps local food pantries and meal programs serve their neighbors. GBFB supplies nearly 80% of the food distributed by its network of approximately 600 partners.

“Today’s Chain of Giving shows what is possible when people come together around the belief that everyone deserves consistent access to healthy food,” said Carl Howell, GBFB President and CEO. “The rising cost of food, housing, and other essentials is forcing more families to make impossible choices, while federal SNAP cuts are taking critical support away from people who need it most. GBFB and our network of food pantries and meal programs will continue our robust response, but the charitable food system alone can’t solve hunger. Just as today’s event highlights, our mission requires partnership across government, business, philanthropy and our communities.”

Additional attendees included Treasurer and Receiver General Deb Goldberg; Massachusetts Secretary of Health and Human Services Kiame Mahaniah; Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance Commissioner Michael Cole; Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner Ashley Randle; Acting Chief of Staff for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Education Alana Davidson; State Senators Lydia Edwards and Sal DiDomenico; State Representatives Marjorie Decker, James Arena-DeRosa, Jay Livingstone, John Moran, and William F. MacGregor; and members of the Boston City Council.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, GBFB President Carl Howell, Gov. Maura Healey, Joanna Lydgate, First Lady of Massachusetts and Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of the States United Democracy Center, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and State Treasurer Deb Goldberg.