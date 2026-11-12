Hockey, hockey, and more hockey The Sports Museum’s 2026 Tradition

Tickets are still available for the 25th Annual Tradition at TD Garden, which will take place in one week, on Thursday, November 19th. The Sports Museum has finalized the honorees and presenters for The Tradition. Dana Barros of the Boston Celtics will receive the Basketball Legacy Award, to be presented by Jackie MacMullan; NCAA coaching legend Jim Calhoun, will receive the College Basketball Legacy Award, to be presented by Kemba Walker; Derek Lowe of the Boston Red Sox will receive the Baseball Legacy Award; Andre Tippett of the New England Patriots will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, to be presented by Dante Scarnecchia. Three players from the Boston Fleet hockey team will receive Special Achievement Awards: Goaltender Aerin Frankel, and from the defense corps, Megan Keller, and Haley Winn. In addition, Special Achievement Awards are also being presented to two current Boston Bruins/Team USA players: Charlie McAvoy and Jeremy Swayman. Ticketed guests will receive a one-of-a-kind opportunity to celebrate New England’s most accomplished athletes and sports figures. The evening begins with a cocktail reception on the TD Garden arena floor featuring premium food stations, a spectacular silent auction, and opportunities to interact with honorees and special guests. Guests will then enjoy a talk-show-style awards program where honorees share personal stories and memorable moments from throughout their careers.

Patrice Bergeron’s Number 37 Retirement Ceremony

The Boston Bruins announced additional details surrounding the club’s plans to honor former captain and forward Patrice Bergeron (2003-2023) with a number retirement ceremony ahead of the Bruins vs. Colorado Avalanche matchup on Dec. 1 at TD Garden. The ceremony will celebrate Bergeron’s remarkable 20-year career with the Bruins, as well as his legacy as one of Boston’s most treasured athletes of all time. The Boston Bruins will host an Alumni Gold Carpet Entrance ahead of Patrice Bergeron’s Number 37 Retirement Ceremony prior to the team’s game against the Colorado Avalanche. The gold carpet will welcome back Bruins legends. Beginning at 4:00 p.m. at The Hub on Causeway, the gold carpet arrival will give fans the opportunity to catch a glimpse of their favorite Bruins as they return to TD Garden for the celebration. The on-ice ceremony to retire Patrice Bergeron’s number 37 is scheduled to begin at approximately 6:10 p.m. Fans are strongly encouraged to be seated for the pregame ceremony by 6:00 p.m. Boston Bruins alumnus – and fellow 2011 Stanley Cup Champion – Andrew Ference will host the pregame ceremony. In celebration of Bergeron’s No. 37 being raised to the TD Garden rafters, all ticketed fans will receive an exclusive Patrice Bergeron bobblehead commemorating his career. Before the ceremony begins, fans with a valid ticket to the Dec. 1 game can purchase tickets to the official pregame party, Before the Banner: Celebrating No. 37, a special event at Banners Kitchen & Tap beginning at 2:30 p.m., Guests will enjoy an up-close view of Bruins alumni before they hit the Gold Carpet. Bergeron’s No. 37 will be the 14th number raised to the TD Garden rafters.

Upcoming Schedule

Boston’s win over the Florida Panthers on Sunday ran their win streak to four games, and coincidentally, Morgan Geekie has scored a goal for each of those four victories. Jeremy Swayman came up big in goal with 40 saves versus the Panthers, boosting his record to 9-3-1, with a decent 2.21 goals-against-average, and a save-percentage of .920. Tonight (Thursday 7:00pm) the locals will begin a three-game homestand during which they will host the Montreal Canadiens in their first game while wearing their new jerseys. On Saturday (7:00pm), the Minnesota Wild will provide the competition, followed by a visit from the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday (7:00pm) to end the homestand. A single road game in Detroit to face the Red Wings, will take place on Wednesday (7:30pm).