Chelsea Fire Department urges residents to take Lithium-Ion battery safety seriously

The Chelsea Fire Department urges all residents to take lithium-ion battery safety seriously. These batteries power many of the devices we use every day, including electric bicycles, scooters, power tools, cell phones, laptops, and other rechargeable equipment. While these devices provide convenience, improperly used, damaged, or defective lithium-ion batteries can pose a serious fire hazard.

Recent tragedies, including the reported line-of-duty death of Firefighter Robert Kilduff in Boston and a fatal residential fire in New York City, serve as reminders of the dangers associated with battery fires. These incidents show the importance of understanding lithium-ion battery risks and taking preventive measures to protect your family.

When a lithium-ion battery fails, it can experience a process known as thermal runaway. This can cause the battery to rapidly overheat, release flammable gases, ignite, and potentially start a chain reaction in other battery cells.

A lithium-ion battery fire can develop with alarming speed. It may produce intense heat, thick toxic smoke, sudden flames, and explosive bursts or the forceful ejection of burning battery materials. A battery can also reignite after the initial fire appears to be extinguished. Smoke and flames can quickly block hallways, stairways, doorways, and other escape routes. If a scooter, e-bike, or other mobility device is charging near an exit, a battery fire could cut off the path you and your family need to escape.

The fire department urges all residents to follow these important safety tips:

Never charge an electric scooter, e-bike, or other mobility device near an exit or along an escape route. Do not charge these devices in hallways, stairwells, doorways, or other areas that could prevent occupants from safely leaving a building. Avoid charging mobility devices inside your living space whenever possible.Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and use a suitable, designated charging location away from living areas, combustible materials, and exits. Never charge a device in a location where a battery fire could trap occupants. Use only the charger approved by the manufacturer. Incompatible or unapproved chargers can damage the battery and increase the risk of overheating or fire. Purchase devices and replacement batteries from reputable manufacturers and retailers. Look for independent safety certification from a recognized testing laboratory, such as UL, where applicable. Be cautious of counterfeit, modified, or unusually inexpensive replacement batteries. Never leave batteries charging unattended or while you are sleeping. Charge devices while you are awake and alert, and follow the manufacturer’s charging instructions. Do not charge batteries on beds, couches, or near curtains, paper, clothing, or other combustible materials. Use a stable, appropriate surface in a location recommended by the manufacturer. Inspect batteries, chargers, and devices regularly. Stop using a battery or device if it is swollen, cracked, leaking, unusually hot, making unusual noises, or producing an unusual odor. Never use a damaged battery. Do not charge, puncture, crush, modify, or attempt to repair a damaged battery. Have it assessed and handled by a qualified professional. Protect batteries from extreme temperatures and moisture. Do not leave them in excessively hot or cold environments or expose them to water unless the device is specifically designed for those conditions. Do not tamper with or modify battery packs. Avoid homemade battery conversions, unauthorized repairs, and modifications that could compromise battery safety. Dispose of batteries properly. Never place lithium-ion batteries in household trash or curbside recycling. Follow local hazardous-waste guidance and use an appropriate battery recycling or disposal program. Maintain working smoke alarms and plan your escape. Make sure smoke alarms are installed and working on every level of your home and inside and outside sleeping areas. Establish two ways out of each room when possible, and practice your household escape plan.

If a battery begins smoking, venting, or burning, get everyone out immediately and call 911 from a safe location. Do not attempt to carry a burning or overheating e-bike, scooter, or battery outside. Moving it could expose you to flames, toxic smoke, or a sudden battery failure. The Chelsea Fire Department strongly emphasizes that electric scooters, e-bikes, and similar mobility devices should never be charged in a location that blocks or threatens an exit from a home or apartment. Residents should avoid charging these devices inside occupied dwellings whenever possible and must never place them in hallways, stairwells, or near doors needed for escape.