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CBC hosts community meeting for Chelsea Black Heritage Walking Trail

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The Chelsea Black Community (CBC) held its second community meeting focusing on its proposed Chelsea Black Heritage History Trail project Oct. 15 at its headquarters at 56 Washington Avenue.

“We want to continue to reach out to the community for their input,” CBC President Joan Cromwell said in her welcoming remarks. “The Trail is 10 posts [historical markers that will be situated throughout Chelsea] right now and it’s part of a walking trail. So not only are you going to be informed and educated, you’re also going to get steps and exercise, so it’s all about community.”

According to a comprehensive informational pamphlet distributed at the meeting, the Chelsea Black Heritage Walking Trail is “a community-driven initiative designed to honor, preserve, and share the history and contributions of Black residents in Chelsea over the past four centuries. This cultural and educational project will create a walking tour of key history throughout Chelsea, highlighting the stories, struggles, and achievements of Black individuals and families who have helped shape the city’s identity.”

Chelsea Black Heritage Walking Trail artist Caleb Hawkins, Project Manager Stacey Smith, City Councilor Lisa Santagate, Project Architect Sarah Ritch, and CBC President and Project Overseer Joan Cromwell.
Chelsea Black Heritage Walking Trail artist Caleb Hawkins, Project Manager Stacey Smith, City Councilor Lisa Santagate, Project Architect Sarah Ritch, and CBC President and Project Overseer Joan Cromwell.

CBC President Cromwell is the Project Overseer. Her son, Kyle Umemba, is the Project Consultant and also an Overseer. Local historian Stacey Smith is the Project Manager. Caleb Hawkins is the Project Artist while Sarah Ritch is the Project Architect.

Umemba said the project has been ongoing for approximately two years. “The inception of this project was from Stacey who was really adamant on the renaming of the Walnut Street post,” said Umemba. “We all came out for the naming and the unveiling of that post. City Manager Fidel Maltez made a beautiful post. It sparked this idea, this revolution within us all of being proud of our history and lived experiences.”

Umemba said the project continues to be a work in progress. He credited Ritch for building up the maps and locations, and Hawkins for being “an amazing artist who really put the cherry on top, gave us our visual identity and the branding of this project.”

Cromwell expects the Chelsea Black Heritage Walking Trail to be completed by the late autumn of 2027. The CBC founder and president publicly thanked City Manager Fidel Maltez, the City of Chelsea, and Community Preservation Act for its financial support and community support “in believing this Trail should be a part of the city’s history.”

“Definitely, culture builds community,” concluded Cromwell.

Project Manager and Chelsea historian Stacey Smith delivers remarks as Project Overseer Kyle Umemba listens to the presentation.
Project Manager and Chelsea historian Stacey Smith delivers remarks as Project Overseer Kyle Umemba listens to the presentation.
Chelsea Police Capts. Thomas McClain and Jason Farden, pictured at the community meeting for the Chelsea Black Heritage Walking Trail project.
Chelsea Police Capts. Thomas McClain and Jason Farden, pictured at the community meeting for the Chelsea Black Heritage Walking Trail project.
Moses Michel, Becky Swope, former Chelsea city official Deborah Washington, and Sarah Ritch, a member of the Chelsea Planning Board.
Moses Michel, Becky Swope, former Chelsea city official Deborah Washington, and Sarah Ritch, a member of the Chelsea Planning Board.
Dr. Angela Tate, Stacey Smith, and Caleb Hawkins.
Dr. Angela Tate, Stacey Smith, and Caleb Hawkins.
Former Chelsea High basketball star John Martin and former CHS Ballot Commissioner Maureen Lee of the CBC.
Former Chelsea High basketball star John Martin and former CHS Ballot Commissioner Maureen Lee of the CBC.
Pictured at the community meeting for the Chelsea Black Heritage Walking Trail at CBC headquarters on Washington Avenue are Stacey Smith, Joan Cromwell, Lisa Santagate, Caleb Hawkins, Dr. Angela Tate, founder of the Center for Black New England Studies, Capt. Thomas McLain, Kyle Umemba, City Manager Fidel Maltez, Capt. Jason Farden, and Moses Michel, Assistant Director, Enterprise Center for Entrepreneurship and Training at Bunker Hill Community College.
Pictured at the community meeting for the Chelsea Black Heritage Walking Trail at CBC headquarters on Washington Avenue are Stacey Smith, Joan Cromwell, Lisa Santagate, Caleb Hawkins, Dr. Angela Tate, founder of the Center for Black New England Studies, Capt. Thomas McLain, Kyle Umemba, City Manager Fidel Maltez, Capt. Jason Farden, and Moses Michel, Assistant Director, Enterprise Center for Entrepreneurship and Training at Bunker Hill Community College.
Artist Caleb Hawkins stands adjacent to materials highlighting some of the pioneers and legends who will be featured on the Chelsea Black Heritage Walking Trail including renowned inventor, Lewis Latimer, (left photo) and CHS cross country great Bobby Goss (right photo).
Artist Caleb Hawkins stands adjacent to materials highlighting some of the pioneers and legends who will be featured on the Chelsea Black Heritage Walking Trail including renowned inventor, Lewis Latimer, (left photo) and CHS cross country great Bobby Goss (right photo).