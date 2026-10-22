CHS girls soccer wins two matches to move within one point of state tourney

The Chelsea High girls soccer team earned a pair of victories over non-league opponents Gloucester and East Boston last week, raising the Lady Red Devils’ record to 7-3-3. The wins bring coach Randy Grajal’s crew within one point of qualifying for the post-season state tournament with five games to play.

The week began inauspiciously for the Lady Devils with a 3-0 loss to Greater Boston League foe Medford last Tuesday at Chelsea Stadium.

“This was a challenging matchup,” said CHS head coach Randy Grajal. “Unlike in previous games, we struggled to find the cohesion and teamwork that have been strengths of the team throughout the season. Medford matched our efforts, and we made mistakes that made it difficult to gain momentum and establish our rhythm.

“One of the biggest challenges was maintaining unity and supporting one another when things did not go as planned,” Grajal continued. “The team’s frustration showed, leading to moments when players turned against each other rather than working together. This was uncharacteristic of our girls, who have shown in past games that they can respond to adversity through teamwork and determination.

“Although the result was disappointing, the game offered valuable lessons,” Grajal said. “Soccer is not only about technical ability and execution; it also requires communication, trust, and a shared commitment to one another, especially during difficult moments.

“The team will take these lessons forward, turn the page, and refocus on our next game. The goal is to return to the unity and confidence that have helped define this team and continue moving forward together,” Grajal added.

The Lady Red Devils took that message to heart with an impressive and hard-fought 2-1 win the next day at Gloucester.

Sophomore Edlyn Hernandez Enriquez opened the scoring in the seventh minute of the first half after receiving a perfectly timed through-ball from junior captain Katherine Benitez. Edlyn took advantage of the opportunity and finished with a well-placed shot past the Gloucester goalkeeper to give Chelsea an early lead. Gloucester responded in the 24th minute, finding the back of the net after a cross into the box to bring the game level at 1–1. The Lady Red Devils, however, stayed focused and continued to fight for every ball.

In the third minute of the second half, the connection between Katherine and Edlyn produced another goal. Kat delivered a second through-ball behind the Lady Fishermen’s defense, and Edlyn calmly finished to the right side of the goalkeeper, restoring Chelsea’s lead at 2–1. Her second goal proved to be the game-winner.

“This win was a strong display of the team’s resilience, determination, and commitment to working together from the opening whistle to the final whistle,” said Grajal. “This victory highlighted the character of the Chelsea girls’ soccer team, who worked hard for one another, stayed composed after Gloucester equalized, and remained committed to their shared goal. Their ability to respond under pressure made the difference in a closely-contested match.”

This past Friday the Lady Devils made it two victories in a row by celebrating Senior Day in appropriate fashion with a 2-0 triumph over East Boston.

It was a special evening for the Lady Devils, as the team came together to honor the 10 seniors who will be leaving the program at the end of the season.

Chelsea opened the scoring in the first half thanks to Edlyn Hernandez-Enriquez. The play began when Ashly Damas Ruiz cleared the ball out of Chelsea’s defensive third. The ball found its way to Edlyn, who took advantage of the opportunity and beat the Lady Jets’ goalkeeper to give Chelsea the lead.

The Lady Red Devils’ added a second goal in the second half. Kimberly Contreras Mendoza delivered a pass to Katherine Benitez inside the box, and Kat finished with a well-placed shot across the goalkeeper and into the opposite side of the net, extending Chelsea’s advantage to 2–0. The Lady Red Devils held on for the clean-sheet victory.

“The game was competitive throughout,” Grajal said. “The team worked hard from beginning to end to secure the result. However, the evening was about more than the final score. The team showed its commitment to representing and honoring its seniors, recognizing the effort, dedication, and contributions these players have made to the program.”

Grajal and his crew began their final push to punch their ticket for a Journey to the Tourney this past Tuesday with a match at GBL rival Lynn Classical. They will entertain non-league opponent O’Bryant High School of Boston tomorrow (Friday) and then will compete for the GBL Cup next Tuesday and Thursday. Their final game of the season will be a match with Northeast Regional at a date still to be determined.

Another clean sheet for CHS boys soccer; ranked #24 in D-2

The Chelsea High boys soccer team improved to 6-3-5 on the season with a 4-0 victory over Greater Boston League rival Medford last Tuesday. The win extended the Red Devils’ unbeaten streak to seven matches, a remarkable stretch in which they have gone 4-0-3 and yielded only one goal while posting six clean sheets (shutouts).

Donovan Ramirez reached the back of the Mustangs’ net early in the contest with what would prove to be the game-winning goal. The rest of the half proved to be a hard-fought battle that was back-and-forth.

The physicality between the teams continued into the second half, but the Red Devils made it 2-0 after the intermission on a goal by Wilfredo Ezekiel Guido, who delivered the ball into the back of the Medford net on a well-placed corner kick with his left foot — a goal known as an “olimpico.”

The Mustangs continued to display a lot of spirit and fight, but that ended when varsity first-year Zakaria Loutfi scored two goals in quick succession to put the game out of reach at 4-0.

The Red Devils took on GBL foe Lynn Classical this past Tuesday and will host non-league opponent Brighton today (Thursday).

Coach Mick Milutinovic and his Red Devils, who are ranked 24th in the MIAA’s Division 2 power ratings, will compete for the GBL Cup next week on Tuesday and Thursday. The seeding has yet to be determined — the top four teams in the GBL will play for the cup, while the bottom four teams separately will play two games apiece in their own bracket — and there is no confirmation as to which schools will play in the two brackets and where.

CHS cross-country battles well vs. Medford

Although the Chelsea High boys cross country came up on the short end of a 24-31 decision to Medford last Wednesday on their home course at Admiral’s Hill, a number of Red Devils turned in outstanding performances.

Carlos Perez-Acosta was Chelsea’s top finisher in third place with a time of 18:39. Carlos was followed by teammates Jeffriso Mercado (5th in 19:09), Zakaria Moubtassim (6th, 19:17), Xavier Guzman (7th, 19:43), and Sebastian Molina-Regil (10th, 20:23).

“It was a solid meet vs. our toughest competition of the year.,” said CHS head coach Cesr Hernandez. “Some of the boys showed up with their best races of the year as Carlos ran his fastest time of the season in a dual meet by 20 seconds, as did Jeff with a PR of 18 seconds.

“We expect to finish 5-2 after facing Lynn English and are looking to have a strong finish at the league meet next week,” Hernandez added.

On the girls’ side, Hazel Hatleberg finished in third overall with her best dual meet time of the season in 23:38.

Hernadnez and his crew traveled to Lynn English yesterday (Wednesday) and will compete in the GBL Championship Meet next Wednesday at Macdonald Park in Medford along the banks iof the Mystic River.

Alhagi Drammeh wins GBL Middle School cross-country title

Chelsea eighth-grader Alhagi Drammeh is the GBL Middle School champion after he finished in first place in a time of 11:29 over the roughly 1.9 mile course last week.

Two teammates joined Alhagi in the top 10, with seventh-grader Isaiah Perez-Menendez finishing in 8th place (11:48) and eighth-grader Salomon Guevara coming across the line in the 10th spot (11:51). The junior Red Devils finished in second place as a team.

On the girls side, Jeileen Lopez-Ochoa, a sixth-grader, finished 10th in 14:49.

CHS football plays at Classical Saturday afternoon

The Chelsea High football team will be in search of its first victory of the season when coach David Roque and his Red Devils travel to Lynn Classical Saturday afternoon. The opening kickoff at Manning Field is set for 3:00.

Chelsea came up just short in its contest at Medford last Thursday, falling by a score of 8-3.