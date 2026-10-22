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18th Annual ALS & MS Walk for Living Draws Over 700 Supporters

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More than 700 walkers and supporters turned out on a chilly but sunny morning for the 18th Annual ALS & MS Walk for Living, celebrating the extraordinary spirit of residents at the Leonard Florence Center for Living in Chelsea. The uplifting event brought together individuals living with ALS and MS—including residents who use wheelchairs or ventilators—along with families, staff, local schools, children and many four-legged friends. The smiles on the residents’ faces said it all, capturing the heart of the Walk for Living—a celebration of life, resilience, and community.

This year’s walk honored the Hackel-Remis family, including Michael Hackel and Danielle Remis Hackel, longtime friends and supporters of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare who are deeply involved in the local community. Michael’s father, Richard Hackel, is a resident of the Leonard Florence Center for Living and is living with ALS.

“Richard has not allowed his diagnosis to define his life. He is always the first to sign up for activities,” said Barry Berman, CEO of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare. “His enthusiasm, generosity, and willingness to encourage those around him is an inspiration to us all.”

The Leonard Florence Center for Living, operated by Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, is the country’s first urban model Green House® skilled nursing facility. It provides residents with personalized care that emphasizes choice, dignity and independence. The Center cares for more people living with ALS than any other facility in the world. In 2020, it also opened the Stein Family Center for Well-Being, home to the only Green House® ventilator program in the country.

M&T Bank was the event’s Platinum-level sponsor. A.H.O.A., ACS Development Corporation and Geriatric Medical were Gold-level sponsors, while Eastern Bank and Eastern Salt Company were Silver-level sponsors. Independent Newspaper Group served as the media sponsor.

To learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, please visit the Walk for Living website at www.walkforliving.org.

City Manager Fidel Maltez and Chelsea resident Liam Chentoufi.
City Manager Fidel Maltez and Chelsea resident Liam Chentoufi.
Brittany Arruda of Animal Affair Traveling Petting Zoo, pictured with Nigerian goats, Amelia and Lola.
Brittany Arruda of Animal Affair Traveling Petting Zoo, pictured with Nigerian goats, Amelia and Lola.
Reia Briggs-Connor of Phunk Phenomenon Dance Complex and her group of dancers who performed at the event.
Reia Briggs-Connor of Phunk Phenomenon Dance Complex and her group of dancers who performed at the event.
Communications Manager Debbie Weisberg, Chief Philanthropy Officer and Founding Executive Barry Berman, and Special Projects Director Ina Hoffman.
Communications Manager Debbie Weisberg, Chief Philanthropy Officer and Founding Executive Barry Berman, and Special Projects Director Ina Hoffman.
Brett Siegal and professional vocalist Zoey Schaeffer, who sang the National Anthem at the event.
Brett Siegal and professional vocalist Zoey Schaeffer, who sang the National Anthem at the event.
CBC President Joan Cromwell and her husband, Kenneth Umemba, who participated in The Walk For Living.
CBC President Joan Cromwell and her husband, Kenneth Umemba, who participated in The Walk For Living.
Carson Smith, Zoey Schaeffer, and Gianna Cifarelli.
Carson Smith, Zoey Schaeffer, and Gianna Cifarelli.
Members of the Zonta Club, Janice Sikorski, Gale Thomas, and Sue Garrity, pictured at the ALS and MS Walk For Living with City Councilor Calvin T. Brown.
Members of the Zonta Club, Janice Sikorski, Gale Thomas, and Sue Garrity, pictured at the ALS and MS Walk For Living with City Councilor Calvin T. Brown.
City Manager Fidel Maltez and his daughter, Maya Power-Maltez, and her friend, Maiya Medina Damaseeno.
City Manager Fidel Maltez and his daughter, Maya Power-Maltez, and her friend, Maiya Medina Damaseeno.
Legacy Care Chief Philanthropy Officer and Founding Executive Barry Berman, his wife, Cyndy Berman, and their grandchildren, Samantha Waxman and Alexandra Waxman.
Legacy Care Chief Philanthropy Officer and Founding Executive Barry Berman, his wife, Cyndy Berman, and their grandchildren, Samantha Waxman and Alexandra Waxman.
City Manager Fidel Maltez, Legacy Care Chief Philanthropy Officer and Founding Executive Barry Berman, and City Councilor Calvin T. Brown.
City Manager Fidel Maltez, Legacy Care Chief Philanthropy Officer and Founding Executive Barry Berman, and City Councilor Calvin T. Brown.
Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri, his wife, Wendy Quatieri, and their son, Nicholas Quatieri.
Chelsea Fire Chief John Quatieri, his wife, Wendy Quatieri, and their son, Nicholas Quatieri.
The Hackel Family, pictured at the 18th Annual ALS and MS Walk For Living.
The Hackel Family, pictured at the 18th Annual ALS and MS Walk For Living.
Representing Malden Catholic High School and the many volunteers from the school who assisted at the event are Rick Paquette, Elizabeth Paquette, Wizzy Guerrero, and Abi McLeavy.
Representing Malden Catholic High School and the many volunteers from the school who assisted at the event are Rick Paquette, Elizabeth Paquette, Wizzy Guerrero, and Abi McLeavy.