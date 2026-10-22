18th Annual ALS & MS Walk for Living Draws Over 700 Supporters

More than 700 walkers and supporters turned out on a chilly but sunny morning for the 18th Annual ALS & MS Walk for Living, celebrating the extraordinary spirit of residents at the Leonard Florence Center for Living in Chelsea. The uplifting event brought together individuals living with ALS and MS—including residents who use wheelchairs or ventilators—along with families, staff, local schools, children and many four-legged friends. The smiles on the residents’ faces said it all, capturing the heart of the Walk for Living—a celebration of life, resilience, and community.

This year’s walk honored the Hackel-Remis family, including Michael Hackel and Danielle Remis Hackel, longtime friends and supporters of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare who are deeply involved in the local community. Michael’s father, Richard Hackel, is a resident of the Leonard Florence Center for Living and is living with ALS.

“Richard has not allowed his diagnosis to define his life. He is always the first to sign up for activities,” said Barry Berman, CEO of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare. “His enthusiasm, generosity, and willingness to encourage those around him is an inspiration to us all.”

The Leonard Florence Center for Living, operated by Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, is the country’s first urban model Green House® skilled nursing facility. It provides residents with personalized care that emphasizes choice, dignity and independence. The Center cares for more people living with ALS than any other facility in the world. In 2020, it also opened the Stein Family Center for Well-Being, home to the only Green House® ventilator program in the country.

M&T Bank was the event’s Platinum-level sponsor. A.H.O.A., ACS Development Corporation and Geriatric Medical were Gold-level sponsors, while Eastern Bank and Eastern Salt Company were Silver-level sponsors. Independent Newspaper Group served as the media sponsor.

To learn more or make a tax-deductible donation, please visit the Walk for Living website at www.walkforliving.org.