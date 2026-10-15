Bruins welcome McAvoy back

With seven games played on the regular 2026-27 season schedule, the Bruins remain a team playing over .500 hockey. Can things be any better? We will soon find out, as defenseman Charlie McAvoy is back in the lineup, returning after serving his six-game suspension. The issue was handed to him for taking a swing/slash with his stick to the head of Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson during last season’s playoffs. With that all behind him, McAvoy is ready to take his customary position on the Boston blue line, likely alongside the steady Hampus Lindholm, and provide the stability in play that has become the duo’s trademark. The Bruins were able to maintain an upbeat tempo and ‘hold the fort’ with McAvoy out of the lineup, and put together a 4-2 record. Their recent two-game win streak with victories over the Utah Mammoth and the Philadelphia Flyers, provided them with momentum, and a confidence they expected to carry into Tuesday’s game with the San Jose Sharks, as they started the four-game road trip. Another McAvoy ‘plus factor’ will be his return to the Bruins power play, as he becomes the team’s ‘Drake Maye,’ serving in the quarterback position. Not to be lost in the two victories, was the solid play of Jeremy Swayman, who returned to the excellent play one would expect from a goaltender earning over eight million dollars a season. Sway showed up in the two wins at the top of his game, only allowing a single goal in each victory. It is expected that Swayman’s backup netminder Mike DiPietro will have the opportunity for a second start this weekend, with the locals having a back-to-back set with the Anaheim Ducks (Friday, 10:00pm), and the Los Angeles Kings (Saturday, 9:00pm). The final game of the road trip will have the Dallas Stars providing the competition (Tuesday, 8:00pm), before Boston returns to TD Garden ice (Thursday, 7:00pm), to host the Nashville Predators. Recent game highlights included the Bruins showing an effective power play, to go along with a solid effort on the penalty kill. Finally, the chance for several Bruins youngsters to be inserted into the current lineup, is showing a bit of success, as many have already notched their first goal as a Bruin.