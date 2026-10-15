CHS boys soccer

improves to 5-3-5

The Chelsea High boys soccer team extended its unbeaten streak to six matches with two wins and a tie last week.

In last Monday’s 3-0 victory at non-league foe Brighton, the Red Devils were missing a handful of players because of injuries, requiring head coach Mick Milutinovic to rely on his full squad.

Angel Umanzor, who has had a quiet season, stepped up to fill the breach, moving from his usual midfield position into the striker spot. Angel scored two goals in the first half and added another after the intermission to record a hat trick to lead Chelsea to a 3-0 victory.

The following day the Red Devils hosted Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Malden. The Golden Tornadoes had nipped Chelsea, 1-0, earlier in the season, but the Devils turned the tables in the rematch for a 2-1 victory.

Ryan Orellana scored both Chelsea goals for a brace. Malden scored a goal late, but the Red Devils took the wind out of the Tornados the rest of the way to preserve the “W.”

Last Thursday Chelsea hosted Pioneer Charter School of Science and battled to a 0-0 deadlock. “Pioneer’s relaxed approach caught us off guard to start, but after some adjustments after a time-out and at halftime, we grew into the game,” said CHS assistant coach William Estrada. “We created more and more chances, but we were unlucky not to have scored a goal — it was a 0-0 draw that felt like a loss.”

A highlight of Chelsea’s six-game streak, during which Milutinovic’s squad has gone 3-0-3, has been the Red Devil defense, which has allowed only one goal.

The Red & Black, who now stand at 5-3-5 on the season, were scheduled to play at GBL opponent Medford this past Tuesday. They will entertain GBL adversary Lynn Classical next Tuesday and non-league opponent Brighton next Thursday in a contest that will be highlighted by Senior Day festivities.

CHS girls soccer

wins, ties; now 5-2-3

The Chelsea High girls soccer team improved its record to 5-2-3 with a win and a tie last week.

Last Tuesday the Lady Red Devils traveled to Greater Boston League (GBL) foe Malden and brought home a convincing 3–0 victory, led by a hat trick by sophomore Edlyn Hernandez Enriquez.

Edlyn opened the scoring midway through the first half, giving Chelsea an early lead. She added her second goal in the second half after taking advantage of a Malden goal kick that went directly to her. Edlyn quickly capitalized, finishing with a precise shot into the bottom-right corner of the net.

Her third goal capped off an excellent individual and team performance. Along the right side of the field, Edlyn and junior captain Katherine Benitez connected through a series of quick passes, working together to create the opportunity. Edlyn finished the play with a powerful shot from just outside the penalty area into the top corner, completing her hat trick and securing Chelsea’s 3–0 victory.

While Edlyn’s three goals highlighted the match, Chelsea’s defensive performance was equally impressive. The back line stood tall throughout the game, shutting down Malden’s attacking opportunities and helping the team earn a clean sheet. “Our defensive line was highlighted by senior Andrea Andino, senior Andrea Mendez, sophomore Eliana Hernandez Enriquez, and senior Ashly Damas,” said CHS head coach Randy Grajal. “They were able to suppress all attacking opportunities.

“Overall, it was a strong all-around performance,” added Grajal. “The team showed solid teamwork, composure, and determination on both sides of the ball. This victory provides a positive stepping stone as we continue to build momentum for the games ahead.”

Last Thursday the Lady Red Devils traveled to Lynn’s Manning Field to face non-league opponent Lynn Tech in a challenging matchup that ended in a hard-fought 1–1 tie.

The Lady Tigers opened the scoring early in the match with a free kick that sailed over the Chelsea goalkeeper’ hands. Despite falling behind early, the Lady Red Devils remained determined and continued working hard throughout the match, refusing to give up.

Chelsea’s persistence paid off in the second half. Junior Dayra Mauricio Guzman delivered a well-placed ball behind Lynn Tech’s defensive line, allowing Edlyn Hernandez Enriquez to use her speed to reach it and finish the opportunity. The goal tied the game and marked Edlyn’s fourth goal of the week.

“Beyond the result, this game tested the team’s mental toughness,” said Grajal. “We faced a difficult opponent, but maintained our composure, continued to compete, and found a way to fight back after conceding the early goal.

“Although we were unable to find a game-winner, the team’s resilience and determination were clear throughout the match,” Grajal said. “Earning a tie against a challenging rival was a valuable result and another opportunity for the team to grow stronger as the season continues.”

Grajal and his crew were scheduled to meet GBL rival Medford this past Tuesday and make the long trek to non-league opponent Gloucester yesterday (Wednesday). They will host non-league foe East Boston tomorrow (Friday) and travel to GBL adversary Lynn Classical next Tuesday.

Another win for CHS cross country

The Chelsea High boys cross country team rolled to another victory with a 19-44 triumph at Lynn Classical last Wednesday.

Leading the way for the Red Devils was Xavier Guzman, who won the race. Xavier was followed by teammates Zakaria Moubtassim, Carlos Perez, Sebastian Molina-Regil, and Jadiel Robles, who came across the line in places 3-through-6.

Lady Red Devil Hazel Hatleberg won the girls’ side of the meet for her fourth victory in five dual meets.

Coach Cesar Hernandez and his Red Devil crew, who stand at 4-1 on the season, were scheduled to host Medford yesterday (Wednesday) and will travel to Lynn English next Wednesday for their final dual meet of 2026.

CHS football plays at Medford tonight

The Chelsea High football team will take a short bus ride westward down the Parkway this evening (Thursday) to take on Greater Boston League rival Medford.

The opening kickoff is set for 6:45 at Hormel Stadium.