Chelsea High School Class of 1964 80th Birthday Celebration

Members of the Chelsea High School Class of 1964 celebrated their 80th birthdays at a gathering Saturday, Oct. 10 at Marina at the Wharf in Revere.

Committee Chair Steve Karll, an outstanding basketball player who led the Red Devils to the Tech Tournament and went on to excel at Boston State College, welcomed the many guests to the celebration.

Karll congratulated classmate Robert Chernak on his induction into the George Washington University Hall of Fame. Chernak was a vice president of the esteemed university which is located in the nation’s capital.

“It’s thrilling that he got inducted into the George Washington University Hall of Fame,” said Karll, while also noting Chernak’s induction into the University of Hartford Hall of Fame where he served as a college administrator.

“Thank you all for being here,” added Karll. “I hope you have an enjoyable time reminiscing, exaggerating stories, and having a great time.”

Karll, who is Assistant Clerk Magistrate of Quincy District Court, received a well-deserved ovation from the group for his efforts in leading the planning and organizational efforts for the 80th birthday celebration.

The guests enjoyed a delicious buffet-style dinner of chicken parmigiana and baked haddock.