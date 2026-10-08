Chelsea Firefighters undergo 4-day emergency vehicle operations training for urban environments

Chelsea firefighters completed a four-day Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC) from September 1 to September 4, equipping them to operate fire apparatus safely throughout the city’s congested, urban streets and unpredictable traffic. The course was taught by Saugus-based Northeast EVOC, which has trained 30 public safety departments across New England.

Now EVOC-certified, Chelsea firefighters possess a foundational skill set in safe emergency driving shared by top-tier firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, police officers, and specialized organ transport drivers.

“Operating a fire apparatus in Chelsea is extremely challenging, with firefighters routinely operating on congested streets and in unpredictable traffic,” said Fire Chief John Quatieri. “This training gives our firefighters with the tools to make safe, informed decisions when responding to emergencies.”

The course included instruction on defensive driving techniques, hazard recognition, vehicle positioning, and safe maneuvering. It reinforced the importance of making sound decisions and maintaining total vehicle control under challenging conditions.

The EVOC training is part of a larger initiative by the department’s Training and Safety Division to strengthen driver safety, reduce preventable accidents, and ensure Chelsea’s firefighters are prepared to operate safely and effectively during emergency responses.

Chief Quatieri added, “Thank you to Northeast EVOC for offering this critical four-day training course to our Chelsea firefighters, as well as first responders across New England.”