Chelsea City Manager looks to streamline inclusionary zoning application process

The City of Chelsea is looking to simplify and improve the administration of its inclusionary zoning program through a centralized process, according to the city manager.

“We are partnering with the Chelsea Housing Authority to manage the waitlist, certification, and advertising processes associated with projects that include Inclusionary Zoning units,” Maltez said. “This spring we heard feedback from developers about the administrative burden associated with the current Inclusionary Zoning process.”

Currently, each project is required to develop a marketing plan, accept and process applications, conduct an equitable lottery, and establish and administer a waitlist for its affordable units.

“While these requirements are intended to ensure a fair and transparent process, it creates a complicated and costly administrative process, especially for smaller projects,” stated Maltez. “This also requires significant City staff time to ensure that each individual process is completed thoroughly and consistently.”

The city administration’s proposal is to establish a centralized process in partnership with the Chelsea Housing Authority. The Chelsea Housing Authority would conduct a citywide lottery and establish a centralized waitlist for inclusionary zoning units.

“Rather than requiring every individual development to create and administer its own lottery and waitlist, eligible residents would participate in a centralized process to be used as Inclusionary Zoning units become available throughout the City,” said Maltez. “This approach reduces the administrative burden on developers, particularly smaller developments; creates a more consistent and transparent process for marketing, applications, lotteries, and waitlists; reduces duplicative administrative work for City staff; creates a centralized pool of qualified applicants that can be used as Inclusionary Zoning units become available; and improves the experience for residents with a clearer and centralized way to access available affordable housing opportunities.”

The most important part of the new process will be leveraging the expertise of the Chelsea Housing Authority, according to Maltez.

“The staff has extensive experience managing housing lotteries, maintaining waitlists, certifying applicants, and working directly with residents regarding their housing needs,” said Maltez. “As we continue to refine Chelsea’s Inclusionary Zoning program, our goal is to preserve the integrity and fairness of the program while making it as practical and effective as possible.”

The city council approved a new inclusionary zoning ordinance this summer.

The new ordinance calls for:

The revised inclusionary zoning ordinance calls for:

• 0-9 units, no affordable units

• 10-14 units, 1 unit at 80% AMI (area median income)

• 15-24 units, 2 units – 1 at 80% AMI and 1 at 50% AMI

• 25-34 units, 2 units at 80% AMI and 2 at 50% AMI

• 35-44 units, 2 units at 80% AMI, and 2 units at 50% AMI or one unit at 30% AMI

• 45-49 units, 3 units at 80% AMI, and 2 units at 50% AMI or 1 unit at 30% AMI

• 50 units-plus, 10% of units with rotating 50% AMI and 80% AMI (or 5% of units at 30% AMI)