News New police officers sworn in by Record Staff • October 8, 2026 • 0 Comments Photo courtesy Chelsea Police DepartmentMonday night, the City of Chelsea held an official swearing-in Ceremony at City Hall for the Chelsea Police Department’s four new officers. The officers were sworn in by Assistant City Clerk Gabriela Solis, witnessed by City Manager Fidel Maltez, Chief Keith Houghton, city councilors, fellow officers, family members, and members of the community. The official pinning of the badges these officers will be donning was done by the officers’ loved ones. Left to right are Officer Marcos De Brito, OfficerGustavo Azevedo, Chief Keith Houghton, Officer Andre Leon, and Officer Justin Puppo.