Chelsea City Manager provides update on Market Basket, MBTA quiet zone

Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez provided an update on two ongoing requests from the city council this week.

In response to a council query, Maltez provided a brief update on the potential development plans for the Market Basket property in the area of the Market Basket plaza near the commuter rail stop and the Silver Line bus route.

“I am excited to report that a meeting has now been scheduled between the City of Chelsea and the Chief Executive Officer of Market Basket to discuss the company’s plans for the property, the anticipated development process, and opportunities for continued collaboration with the City,” Maltez stated. “I look forward to having a direct conversation with Market Basket’s leadership about the future of this important property and how the City can work collaboratively with the company as these plans move forward.”

Market Basket is also in the process of finalizing a master plan for the development of the property, according to the city manager. Maltez said the master plan has been developed by The Architectural Team (TAT) and will provide an important framework for the future development of the Mystic Mall site.

“Market Basket is actively engaged in conversations with several developers regarding potential development proposals for the property,” Maltez said. “West Chelsea is an important opportunity for Chelsea, and the City remains committed to maintaining an open and productive dialogue with Market Basket and potential development partners.”

City officials have also been working on overlay rezoning for the area near the Market Basket property and plaza to allow for more mixed-use development. The overlay district area is generally bounded by the Chelsea-Everett border, Second Street, and the Route 1 Memorial Highway. For zoning purposes, Maltez and other planning officials have referred to the area of West Chelsea, but have also said they have listened to concerns about the history and naming of the property, particularly with its history before the Great Fire of 1973.

Maltez also provided an update on longtime council and resident concerns about reestablishing a quiet zone for MBTA trains in Chelsea.

“Our Department of Public Works has been working with the MBTA and the Federal Railway Administration for several years on re-establishing the quiet zone, which will effectively stop the train horns in Chelsea,” Maltez stated. “Last year, the MBTA required a second review and revision to the originally approved plans for the Chelsea Quiet Zone. Chelsea DPW and our consultant, VHB, have pushed the MBTA and Keolis engineers to provide comments from their review so that we can address any concerns.”

After several rounds of back and forth over the summer, Maltez said the city and the MBTA have reached an agreement on the technical approach and VHB is now implementing those changes in the plans and specifications for official sign off.

“At this time, we expect the MBTA to approve the revisions no later than November 2026,” Maltez said. “Once the MBTA approves the revisions, the Department of Public Works will resubmit the plans to the Federal Railway Administration for their final approval. Once the approval from the Federal Railway Administration is received, we will re-engage the contractor to begin work in early Spring 2027, sooner if weather permits.”