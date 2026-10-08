School district highlights positive progress in MCAS results

Chelsea Public Schools made “substantial progress toward targets” from the 2026 Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS) based on recent data released by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

DESE classified the Chelsea public schools as “not requiring assistance or intervention” after the district increased its annual attainment by six percentage points from 46 percent (2025) to 52 percent (2026).

Across Massachusetts, math proficiency (grades 3-8) remained flat, but in Chelsea, this was an area of noteworthy growth, according to Chelsea school administrators. The district-wide math scaled score increased by nearly two full points and essentially reached the state-established target score. Several high-needs groups

improved their math scores as well, including students with disabilities (2.3 points) and English learners/former English learners (2.0 points).

Additionally, the lowest performing group of students increased its average scaled score in math by nearly seven points to exceed its state improvement target.

School administrators said that this signifies that the district’s

intervention strategies and core instructional work is reaching district students who have the furthest to go.

In English Language Arts (ELA), there was a decline of two percentage points across the Commonwealth for students in grades 3-8. In Chelsea, the district’s ELA performance was flat, which school officials said show that the Chelsea public schools avoided the statewide decline, but that there is still the need to improve in this area.

There were schools in the district, however, that demonstrated strong ELA performance. The Hooks Elementary School reached 32 percent of students meeting/exceeding expectations while the Berkowitz Elementary School recorded 27 percent and the Wright Science &

Technology Academy 26 percent. The data showcased encouraging growth at the Wright, Kelly Elementary School and Browne Middle School, too.

“We know there is still important work ahead, particularly in literacy and at the secondary level, but this year’s results demonstrate that our strategies are gaining traction and that Chelsea is moving in the right direction,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta. “We are proud of this progress, proud of our educators, and most importantly, proud of our students. Their potential is unlimited, and we will continue working together to ensure every Chelsea student is known by name, strength, and story and has every opportunity to succeed.”

Abeyta added that the Chelsea Public Schools are incredibly proud of the progress reflected in the 2026 MCAS results and of the district-wide effort that made it possible, adding that the gains are especially meaningful given all that the district’s students, staff, and families have navigated over the past several years – – from the lasting impact of the pandemic and significant enrollment shifts to budget reductions and the many challenges facing the community.