Chelsea council honors officer for community work

The Chelsea City Council read a certificate of recognition for police officer Joseph Barker-Santiago during its meeting on Monday night.

Santiago was praised for his work assisting the city’s licensing commission, as well as helping local businesses navigate city and state regulation.

The certificate was introduced by District 6 Councilor Giovanni Recupero. Santiago was unable to attend Monday night’s meeting.

“Through his work ensuring that businesses remain in compliance with city ordinances, Officer Barker-Santiago has appeared before the licensing commission several times and has been praised for his fairness and responsiveness,” the certificate stated. “In addition, he also served on the honor guard that presented the colors at a Boston Celtics game on April 7, 2023, the first time the Chelsea Police Department was afforded such an honor.”

District 8 Councilor Calvin T. Brown praised Santiago not just for his role in the police department, but for his presence in the community.

“He’s at a bunch of our community events,” said Brown. “As the resolution states, he goes around and makes sure some of the restaurants he comes in contact with, he tries to help them navigate what they need to do to make sure their businesses are up to par for the state and the city. Just having a police officer is a great thing, but having someone to care about the business community and someone that may speak a second language to … help give them some guidance is a testament not only to the police department, but the men and women who serve on our police department.”

District 5 Councilor Lisa Santagate also praised Santiago for his work with traffic enforcement, especially with helping out with the traffic at the elementary school complex in the mornings to help keep students safe.

In other business, Councilor-at-Large Kelly Garcia said that her sister, District 4 Councilor Tanairi Garcia was absent from Monday night’s meeting to deal with some family medical issues.

Kelly Garcia encouraged residents of District 4 with issues that needed to be addressed immediately to contact her. She said her sister hoped to be back by the next city council meeting.