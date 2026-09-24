Galleries

Chelsea Then & Now, 35 Years Since Receivership Panel Event Held at CHS

by  •  • 0 Comments

Chelsea Then & Now, 35 Years Since Receivership Panel Event was held Sept. 16 at the Chelsea High School Auditorium.

Former City Managers Guy Santagate, Jay Ash, and Tom Ambrosino joined current City Manager Fidel Maltez on the panel.

Stephen McGoldrick, who was a member of the state’s receivership team and later appointed chief of staff to Receiver Harry Smith, delivered the opening remarks.

Adam Chapdelaine, executive director and CEO of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, was the moderator for the event.

The Record will have a full recap of the well-orchestrated and lively event in next week’s edition.

092426-p06-01_IMG_3378
092426-p06-02_IMG_3382
092426-p06-03_IMG_3415
092426-p06-04_IMG_3440
092426-p06-05_IMG_3386
092426-p06-06_IMG_3404
092426-p06-07_IMG_3434
092426-p06-08_IMG_3439
092426-p06-09_IMG_3424
092426-p06-10_IMG_3391
092426-p06-11_IMG_3408
092426-p06-12_IMG_3412
092426-p06-13_IMG_3442
092426-p07-01_IMG_3388
092426-p07-02_IMG_3420
092426-p07-03_IMG_3384
092426-p07-04_IMG_3401
092426-p07-05_IMG_3406
092426-p07-06_IMG_3380
092426-p07-07_IMG_3427
092426-p07-08_IMG_3395
092426-p07-09_IMG_3445