Chelsea Then & Now, 35 Years Since Receivership Panel Event Held at CHS

Chelsea Then & Now, 35 Years Since Receivership Panel Event was held Sept. 16 at the Chelsea High School Auditorium.

Former City Managers Guy Santagate, Jay Ash, and Tom Ambrosino joined current City Manager Fidel Maltez on the panel.

Stephen McGoldrick, who was a member of the state’s receivership team and later appointed chief of staff to Receiver Harry Smith, delivered the opening remarks.

Adam Chapdelaine, executive director and CEO of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, was the moderator for the event.

The Record will have a full recap of the well-orchestrated and lively event in next week’s edition.