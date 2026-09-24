Governor Healey announces accessible fall recreation opportunities

Governor Maura Healey and the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) today announced the return of its Universal Access Program’s (UAP) fall programming, with a roster of activities at DCR properties throughout the state that provide equipment and support to visitors of all abilities. Returning activities include adaptive hiking, kayaking, golfing, and cycling.

Working in partnership with non-profit recreation organizations, DCR is able to offer continuous opportunities throughout the season to enjoy the outdoors this fall at state parks and waterways.

“Our state parks and outdoor spaces should be places where everyone can get outside, try something new and enjoy all that Massachusetts has to offer,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Through the Universal Access Program, we’re making sure people of all abilities have the equipment, support and opportunities they need to hike, paddle, cycle and enjoy the outdoors this fall.”

“Accessible recreation is about making sure everyone can participate, spend time outside and enjoy these experiences with their family and friends,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “Thanks to DCR and its community partners, people across Massachusetts can take part in adaptive programs that make our parks, trails and waterways more welcoming and accessible.”

“With so much to do outside this fall, we want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to get out and have some fun. For years, DCR’s Universal Access Program has been introducing visitors to new activities and properties, as well as helping individuals return to hobbies after an injury or illness,” said DCR Commissioner Nicole LaChapelle. “Thanks to this program and our partners, we are able to make these spaces, experiences, and memories accessible to everyone.”

UAP offers adaptive, accessible programming seasonally at parks, beaches and trails as well as other recreational facilities across Massachusetts. This fall’s schedule consists of 15 programs, including hiking, cycling, kayaking, canoeing, and golfing.

UAP partners with organizations including All Out Adventures, EasterSeals Massachusetts, Holyoke Rows, Waypoint Adventure, the Massachusetts Para Golfers Association, Community Boating Inc., and Spaulding Adaptive Sports, to deliver a wide range of programs year-round that provide access to outdoor recreation for people of all abilities. All UAP programs include adaptive equipment, professional staff, instruction and support, creating an environment where participants can explore new activities. Friends, family members, and companions are encouraged to join participants in these experiences.

Participants should register for programs in advance. Programs and other adaptive recreation options offered during the fall season include:

Adaptive Paddling: Participants can enjoy the scenic beauty of Massachusetts waterways with adaptive kayaking and canoeing equipment and expert guidance. DCR also offers an accessible rowing program in partnership with Holyoke Rows on the Connecticut River.

Hiking: Participants can navigate accessible trails with adaptive equipment, instruction and expert guidance from Waypoint Adventure.

Accessible Cycling: Explorers can venture through state parks on wheels with specially designed adaptive cycles suitable for riders of all abilities.

Golfing: DCR’s golf courses offer specialized single-rider golf carts for people with limited mobility, available for rent on the driving range or the course. Tailored programs for individuals with disabilities are also available at select agency golf courses.

Additionally, DCR’s power-driven mobility scooter and trackchair are available free of charge at Maudslay State Park in Newburyport through October 31. Trackchair access will also be available at Windsor State Park in Windsor through October 12. Visitors must make reservations online at least three days prior to arriving at the park.

This season’s schedule follows UAP’s summer roster, which included over 48 programs and served over 970 participants. Last fall’s schedule adaptive programming benefited nearly 527 participants.

To stay up to date with the latest activities and events offered by UAP, visit the UAP website. Those interested in joining the mailing list to receive notifications of upcoming events and activities can call (413) 461-7126 or email [email protected].