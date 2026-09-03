Chelsea Fire Department assists disabled fuel tanker

The fire department responded early morning on August 26, to a Level 1 hazardous materials incident involving a tractor-trailer transporting approximately 10,000 gallons of Jet A aviation fuel.

At approximately 4:40 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the area of 324 Marginal Street after a tractor-trailer experienced a mechanical failure while coming over the Chelsea Street Bridge. The vehicle sustained damage to its rear axle, leaving the fully loaded tractor-trailer disabled in the roadway.

Chelsea Police responded and assisted with traffic control. Marginal Street was temporarily closed between Central Avenue and Highland Street to while the jet fuel was offloaded from the damaged tanker to another tanker truck.

Engine 3 deployed a hose line equipped with a foam as a precaution. Firefighters also took preventative measures to protect the area by diking off a nearby storm drain beneath the truck.

“Transferring 10,000 gallons of jet fuel from one tractor-trailer to another in the middle of a roadway presents significant fire and environmental hazards,” said Chief John Quatieri. “Our Hazmat Technicians did a great job managing this operation to ensure the fuel could be safely offloaded.”

No fuel was released, and no injuries were reported. The fuel was safely offloaded from the disabled tractor-trailer, and then the vehicle was removed from the roadway.

The incident was cleared at approximately 7:10 a.m. and the roadway was reopened.