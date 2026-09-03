City announces Labor Day closures, one-day trash delay

In observance of Labor Day, the following Chelsea municipal buildings will be closed on Monday, September 7, 2026: City Hall, the Senior Center, and the Chelsea Public Library. Public safety buildings will continue to operate.

Trash and recycling collection for the City’s trash customers will be delayed by one day for the week of September 7:

• Monday’s route will be collected Tuesday;

• Tuesday’s route will be collected Wednesday;

• Wednesday’s route will be collected Thursday;

• Thursday’s route will be collected Friday; and

• Friday’s route will be collected Saturday.

Enforcement of the City’s Residential Parking Program will also be suspended from 12 a.m. on Monday, September 7, until 12 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8. Street sweeping will not take place on the holiday.

The City’s online services will remain available 24/7 and can be accessed by visiting www.chelseama.gov/online-services

Questions about any part of this announcement can be directed to Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209 during City Hall business hours. City Hall is open Monday, Wedneday, and Thursday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Friday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.